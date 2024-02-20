AJ Bell founder reportedly to chair JD Sports-backed sports supplement firm ahead of listing

Chief executive Andy Bell will step down in October

The founder of one of Britain’s most well known investment platforms AJ Bell is reportedly set to become the chair of fast growing sports supplement firm Applied Nutrition.

Andy Bell, who stepped down as frontman of AJ Bell in 2022 will become chairman of the Liverpool based firm, Sky News‘ Mark Kleinmann reported.

It will be his first role since leaving the company he founded 28 years ago. His appointment was understood to be solidified at a company AGM which took place today.

Bell is also said to have acquired a shareholding in the business that sells protein bars and pre-work out supplements.

His rumoured appointment comes weeks after Applied Nutrition was reported to be plotting a £1bn float on London’s Stock Exchange – a move that would be a significant boost for the City’s capital markets.

JD Sports owns nearly a third of the company while its founder Thomas Ryder has a majority stake.

According to Sky News, a £1bn valuation would see Ryder become one of the UK’s richest men.

The company reported a 74 per cent revenue rise last year to £61.2m, with earnings increasing to around £18.1m.

Applied Nutrition and Andy Bell were approached for comment.