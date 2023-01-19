AJ Bell customers rise as part-time traders shrug off cost of living crunch

AJ Bell said customers and inflows had grown in the past quarter

Trading platform AJ Bell said customer numbers and inflows had bumped upwards in the past quarter as retail investors bucked a cost of living squeeze and continued to put their cash into the market.

In a trading update on its first quarter today, the FTSE 250 firm said that the amount of customers on its platform rose two per cent in the quarter to close at 434,364 – a 13 per cent surge on numbers last year.

Total assets under management climbed three per cent to £66.3bn as net inflows topped £0.8bn in the period.

AJ Bell was among a host of retail trading firms to notch bumper growth through the pandemic as part-time traders poured into the market through the pandemic. Growth in retail trading has since slowed however as the cost of living crunch hits consumers.

New chief Michael Summersgill, who took over the reins in October, said it had been a solid start to the year as the firm attracted new customers and assets across the advised and direct–to-consumer market.

“Whilst high inflation has inevitably squeezed household finances, we delivered £0.8bn of net inflows to the platform during the quarter,” he said.

“This performance demonstrates the value of our dual-channel business model which enables us to capture customer and asset growth from across the whole platform market.”

AJ Bell said that its investment management had also swelled over past of the year, with assets ticking up one per cent to £3.4bn, up 62 per cent on last year.