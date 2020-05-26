Airline stocks rise on Lufthansa bailout deal

Airline stocks are among the best performers on the FTSE 100 this morning, following reports that Germany has agreed a bailout for Lufthansa.

On Monday Germany agreed a €9bn lifeline for Lufthansa, agreeing a bailout plan which gives the government a veto in the event of a hostile bid.

Read more: FTSE 100 rises as retail sector prepares to reopen

The German government will get a 20 per cent stake in Lufthansa, which could rise to 25 per cent plus one share in the event of a takeover. The finance and economy ministries said the airline had been operationally healthy and profitable with good prospects, but had run into trouble because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Investors took comfort in the news with airlines leading the FTSE 100 risers. British Airways owner IAG shares were up nearly 15 per cent in early trading.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Easyjet, whose finance chief quit this morning, also rose 11.12 per cent as investors started to return to travel stocks amid positive developments for the embattled sector.

Holiday operator Tui soared more than 30 per cent in early trading on the news that the Spanish government would start to allow tourists back into the country.

Ryanair shares rose 7.71 per cent and the budget airline welcomed the Spanish government’s announcement. It said it had confirmed plans to operate 40 per cent of its normal July flight schedule.

Read more: Easyjet finance chief resigns after surviving Stelios coup

Chief executive Eddie Wilson said: “Ryanair will be offering up to 1,000 daily flights from 1 July, and we have a range of low fare seat sales, perfect for that summer getaway, which we know many parents and their kids will be looking forward to as we move out of lockdown and into the school holidays.”

The airline said flights will operate with new health guidelines “which will require all passengers (and Ryanair crews) to wear face masks at all times in the airport terminals and on board our aircraft, in compliance with EU guidelines.”

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.