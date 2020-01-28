Airbus offers to settle bribery allegations

Airbus has agreed to settle allegations of bribery and corruption after probes by UK, French and US authorities, the aircraft manufacturer said today.

Airbus confirms that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the UK Serious Fraud Office and the US authorities.

These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (Itar). They remain subject to approval by French and UK courts and US court and regulator. For legal reasons, Airbus cannot make any comments on the details of its discussions with the investigating authorities.



The UK, US and France will now decide whether to accept the proposed deal.



The UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and its French equivalent opened a probe into the plane maker after the firm reported itself in 2016.



The allegations of bribery and corruption concern the use of middlemen in the sales of planes.



Airbus asked the SFO to examine documentation it had about the use of overseas agents in 2016. That prompted the SFO to open an investigation into possible fraud, bribery and corruption in Airbus’ civil aviation business.



France and the UK have investigated the French-based manufacturer for suspected corruption dating back more than 10 years.

In the US, Airbus is accused of violating export controls.

Analysts at brokerage Jefferies said: “We welcome settlement of the investigations by the PNF and SFO, even if it comes at some cost. Press reports cite an amount of $3bn (£2.5bn), towards the upper end of what we thought probable.”

Airbus shares rose 2.4 per cent to €136.12 this morning.

