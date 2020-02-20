Air France warns coronavirus could cause €200m earnings hit

Air France-KLM saw its shares fall 7.6 per cent this morning after the airline warned that the coronavirus outbreak could wipe up to €200m (£167.4m) off earnings by April if flights remain suspended.

Like many global carriers, the Franco-Dutch group has cancelled flights to mainland China, which make up 5.5 per cent of its traffic, until the end of March.

The outbreak came just as Air France-KLM was expecting a pick-up in 2020 due to an easing of global trade tensions.

Finance chief Frederic Gagey told reporters: “That’s the hypothesis we’re using for the moment but we don’t know how credible it is. Obviously if [the coronavirus] lasts longer, the impact will be heavier.”

As the first of the global European carriers to report its results, other airlines will be watching Air France-KLM closely for indications of the effect of the coronavirus on the aviation industry.

The illness, which originated in China’s Hubei province over the New Year, has now killed over 2,000 people and had a sizeable impact on the global economy.

Many international airlines, such as British Airways, United Airlines, Qatar Airways and Iberia have suspended flights to mainland China as a result.

Revenue at the Air France-KLM rose 1.9 per cent in the last quarter and 3.7 per cent across the whole year, reaching €27.2bn. Operating income fell nearly 20 per cent to €1.1bn, largely due to fuel costs.

The airline is planning a fleet renewal plan which will cost up to €3.6bn in capital expenditure this year.