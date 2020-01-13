AIM-listed Lekoil shares suspended after Qatar-backed loan questioned

AIM-listed oil explorer Lekoil this morning has had its shares suspended after the validity of one of its loans was questioned.

The West Africa focused firm was approached by people it believed were representatives of the Qatari Investment Authority (QIA), which agreed a $184m loan with the company on 2 January.

Read more: Lekoil completes £22m placing

The loan, which was for drilling and development work on the Ogo field off Nigeria, was agreed with Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund with an annual interest rate of 3.72 per cent.

Lekoil requested its shares be suspended at 7:37 this morning. It said that its financial exposure stood at $600,000, which it paid to Seawave Invest, which introduce it to those “purporting to be the QIA.”

The firm said: “Lekoil is urgently seeking to establish, alongside its legal counsel and nominated adviser, the full facts of this matter, and pending this clarification, the company has requested that its ordinary shares be suspended from trading.”

Sources close to QIA said that the organisation had no knowledge of any loan.

The firm only announced the funding on Friday. The loan was set to be distributed in five tranches over 11 months, with the first drawdown intended for February.

Read more: Premier Oil shares soar on $625m North Sea acquisitions

Shares in the company surged on the back of the news, more than doubling to 9.40p.

Seawave Invest, which lists addresses in both Ghana and the Bahamas, did not respond to a request for comment.