AI, robot: Tech firm Dexory lands $165m funding round

Dexory uses autonomous robots

Autonomous warehouse intelligence firm Dexory has marked the next phase of its expansion after sealing $165m (£124m) in fresh funding.

The firm, which uses autonomous robots, AI and digital twin technology, said the funding comprises $100m in a Series C equity raise alongside $65m in debt.

The round was led by LTS Growth and Endeavor Catalyst, alongside existing investors DTCP, Atomico, Lakestar, Elaia, Latitude Ventures, Wave-X and others. German logistics firm DB Schenker is also a major investor.

The Wallingford-based business said it would use the new cash to accelerate Dexory’s product roadmap and expand access to its technology, removing key bottlenecks in warehouse transformation.

The company has refused to disclose its valuation following the round. It follows an $80m Series B round the company completed a year ago.

Expansion into Tennessee

Since its Series B, Dexory has expanded the reach of its AI-enabled data-intelligence platform, DexoryView, across Europe, North America, and APAC, and established its North American headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.

“This new round allows us to bring forward transformational capabilities that our customers are asking for,” said Andrei Danescu, CEO and Co-Founder of Dexory.

“By combining full-stack engineering with zero customer complexity, we are building advanced agentic systems powered by the industry’s richest set of real-world logistics data. This will help warehouses and supply chains shift from systems of record to true systems of action.”

In its most recent accounts, Dexory posted a loss of £12m for the year to end March 2024.

The company more than tripled its total staff headcount from 26 to 92 employees over the period.

Today, the platform is used by logistics businesses such as GXO, Maersk and DHL; manufacturers including Stellantis and GE Appliances; and by customers across pharmaceuticals, retail and ecommerce.

“We see a vast global market ahead, and Dexory is uniquely positioned to help the industry leap into the future,” said Raluca Ragab, Partner at Eurazeo.