AI crypto ratings company Evai announces staking fund

The London-based company behind the innovative unbiased crypto ratings platform www.evai.io launched its proprietary EvaiStableFund today.

The fund allows investors the opportunity to stake EVAI tokens into the fund, yielding a fixed 15% APY with an additional 10% per annum bonus.

The EvaiStableFund has been designed to avoid the volatility associated with cryptocurrency and offers a way for investors to get exposure to the market with minimal risk. The interest is compounded daily and, with the additional per annum bonus, investors will earn a 26.5% yield on every stake held for a total period of 365 days, with no limit to how many stakes investors can run consecutively.

Earlier this year Evai launched evai.io – a crypto ratings platform through which live crypto asset data is evaluated daily against several key economic factors by AI and machine learning, before awarding each asset one of eleven possible ratings, from A1 to U.

Professor Andros Gregoriou of The University of Brighton, co-founder and Chief Research Officer at Evai, explained how the evai.io rating system worked.

“The Evai platform combines peer-reviewed academic research and artificial intelligence with a machine learning, self-correcting and autonomous rating protocol, removing human bias,” he said.

“Evai continuously learns, maintains and remains decentralised to produce unbiased ratings.”

The British FinTech company now has offices in London and Singapore, with its main headquarters now set up in the cutting-edge CV Labs office within the DMCC Crypto Centre Dubai, located on the 48th floor of the iconic Almas Tower. Swiss Crypto Valley ecosystem company CV Labs supports more than 960 blockchain projects within Crypto Valley alone, and partnered with Evai earlier this year.

Ralf Glabischnig, founder of CV Labs, said: “The convergence of innovation, regulation and education is at the heart of CV Labs and the global partnership with Evai was a natural first step. Evai has developed a platform that will help to democratise the financial ratings sector.”

The company has also partnered with both Peking University and the University of Brighton, with the former recently having taken on its first PhD student, dedicated to the development and research of the Evai ratings platform while supporting the wider research team.