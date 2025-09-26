AI agents joining London Stock Exchange Group market in partnership with Databricks

AI agents joining London Stock Exchange Group

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has partnered with Databricks to deploy AI to optimise the workflow of financial teams.

The Databricks agents are configured to optimise the work of agents at LSEG and bring LSEG’s financial data into the Databricks platform.

Starting with Lipper fund data, analytics, and cross-asset analytics, financial teams can now combine LSEG market data with their own databases.

Financial teams have been struggling to keep up with dynamic markets due to the slow and costly manual delivery of outdated, batch-based data.

This partnership introduces Agent Bricks to alleviate the time agents spend on wrangling and integrating raw data.

The tech is set to work on investment analytics, risk management and trading workflows to optimise the workload into days instead of months. In addition to other benefits, the LSEG and Databricks partnership will enhance risk management through AI-driven surveillance.

LSEG will bring its data to Databricks Marketplace via delta sharing, Databricks’ open-source approach for securely sharing live data and AI assets across platforms.

Commenting on the new tech, Stephen Orban, SVP, product ecosystem and partnerships at Databricks, said: “Together, LSEG and Databricks can now empower financial institutions to quickly build AI agents that use LSEG’s data to automate tasks, analyse trends and provide real-time, actionable insights.”

“This gives them a simple, secure way to go from raw data to smarter decisions about investments, risk and trading in just days,” he added.

Emily Prince, group head of analytics and AI, LSEG, added: “By adding our industry-leading datasets to Databricks Marketplace, we are empowering financial institutions to unlock new levels of intelligence, efficiency, and compliance.”

“It highlights our drive to integrate with the platforms and workflows clients use most, helping them unlock value.”