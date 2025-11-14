Aeris Nova can strike with in-form Poon in the saddle

Matthew Poon rode a winning double at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

RACING in Hong Kong reverts from Sunday to Saturday this week, with a highly competitive 10-race programme at Sha Tin which includes two races on the all-weather surface.

It has been well publicised that backers suffered a bloodbath at Happy Valley in midweek, with a number of no-hopers – at least on form – winning, and not one favourite obliging on the card.

If backers are looking for some respite at Sha Tin this weekend, they may be out of luck, with the majority of the races open looking contests, and even predicting who will start favourite in many of them is a difficult task.

With so many imponderables to assess, it may prove best to look beyond the obvious, starting with the Lukfook Jewellery Cup (8.10am), a handicap over six furlongs.

The likes of consistent Lady’s Choice, popular Dancing Code and progressive Patch Of Stars will all have their supporters on recent form, but there are a couple in the contest who are capable of surprising, and at likely attractive odds.

Gorgeous Win hasn’t been sighted in his last couple of races but did run Ka Ying Rising to under four lengths in the Class One Chief Executive’s Cup on the first day of the season, and looks dangerous off his present handicap mark.

A more likely winner, however, is the well-drawn AERIS NOVA who finished strongly to be fourth behind Tomodachi Kokoroe on his seasonal reappearance and subsequently chased home Light Years Charm over seven furlongs last Sunday.

It is worth noting his last success over the course and distance in early June came after a seven-day backup which augurs well for his chance, and he has in-form rider Matthew Poon in the saddle.

Another galloper who can bounce back to form is the John Size-trained ENDEARED in the Lukfook Joaillerie Handicap (9.20am) over the extended mile on the all-weather surface.

The former three-time winner on turf caught the eye when finishing strongly behind useful dirt specialist Mojave Desert over the course and distance in September.

With headgear dispensed after that performance, but now back on and only a few pounds above his last winning mark, he is capable of causing a surprise.

POINTERS

Aeris Nova 8.10am Sha Tin

Endeared e/w 9.20am Sha Tin