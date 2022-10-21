Advertising cuts continue to sting Snapchat

Snapchat’s growth plateaued this quarter as the advertising slump continues to hurt the social media firm.

Falling below most Wall Street estimates, Snap’s shares plunged by as much as a quarter last night.

Whilst revenue increased six per cent to $1,13bn, compared to the prior year, net losses widened from $72m to $360m.

“We believe the relatively lower growth rates in these regions reflect the impact

of macroeconomic headwinds for a wide variety of industry segments and, as a result, advertising budgets broadly,” Snap said in its investor letter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $73m, compared to $174m in the prior year.

The firm, which was founded in 2011 and went public in 2017, said it expected the challenging landscape to continue in the coming months.

The firm has already taken measures to cut down on costs. Snap confirmed in August that it would be culling a fifth of its 6,500-strong workforce, completely restructuring its advertising team.

The downturn for advertising is driven by the wider economic pressures, as well as Apple’s privacy changes, which have meant that it is harder to track and target ads.

Evan Spiegel, co-founder and chief executive of Snap, said that he was confident that the growing user base, which has now hit 363m, will help it navigate the “volatile macroeconomic background”.

Snap has lost almost three quarters of its value in the year to date.