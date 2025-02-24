Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Adobe’s new AI-powered Acrobat tool is making contracts easier to understand at a glance

A new survey by Adobe has found that two-thirds (65%) of UK consumers have signed

contracts without fully understanding the terms, and that 60% of SMB owners in the UK have

avoided signing a contract because they weren’t confident they understood the content.

While they’re an unavoidable part of doing business, contracts can still be confusing for both

parties. Worse still, mistakes can be expensive to fix. To address the issue and help

businesses work more confidently, Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is a new tool that makes

understanding contracts and agreements easier for everyone from HR departments to

Instagram influencers.

Acrobat AI Assistant uses generative AI to help users understand and verify the information

in contracts, from identifying key dates in legal documents to catching discrepancies in

purchase orders and financial agreements. It works on digital and scanned documents, and

will automatically recognise when a document is a contract and tailor the user experience

accordingly.

The tool can quickly generate a contract overview, surface key terms in a single click,

summarise information and recommend questions specific to the user’s documents. It can

also cut through legal jargon to generate summaries and responses in plain English and with

clickable citations, making it fast and easy to navigate to the source and verify responses.

Acrobat AI Assistant can also compare up to 10 contracts side-by-side, including scanned

documents, to quickly spot differences between versions, check for consistency and flag any

discrepancies.

“Customers open billions of contracts in Adobe Acrobat each month,” said Abhigyan Modi,

senior vice president of Adobe Document Cloud. “AI can be a game changer in helping

simplify the experience. We’re introducing new capabilities to deliver contract intelligence in

Adobe AI Assistant, making it easier for customers to understand and compare complex

documents and providing citations to help them verify responses, all while keeping their data

safe.”

Designed to support contract workflows from start to finish, Acrobat AI Assistant automates

many of the most tedious processes associated with contract review, freeing up sole traders

and SMBs to work more confidently and focus on what they do best. By providing clear and

concise summaries of agreements, Acrobat AI Assistant can help companies big and small

avoid making costly mistakes while staying compliant with local laws and regulations.

The tool is developed in alignment with Adobe’s AI ethics policies too, so you can be

confident that your sensitive contract information and your client’s data remains safe and

secure. Adobe says that third-party LLMs are prohibited from training on its customer data,

and that your data is never used to train the company’s own generative AI models.

Interested in trying it out? Customers can access the new tool in Acrobat AI Assistant. Both

free Reader and paid Acrobat for individual customers can purchase Acrobat AI Assistant as

an add-on for £4.98 per month. The tool is available on desktop, web and mobile. https://www.adobe.com/uk/acrobat/generative-ai-pdf.html?sdid=C12Y2NLT&mv=other