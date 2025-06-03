Adobe Acrobat AI: The legal pro in your corner

Consumers are not reading contracts in full — 68 per cent say length is the main barrier, while 27 per cent find them too complex.

Adobe Acrobat has the solution to not only streamline this process but, through the AI technology it holds, it can refine long and difficult-to-understand contracts down to the core elements that make or break a decision.

This technology is available to all consumers and can help streamline processes such as moving house, taking on a tenancy agreement, signing an employment contract, or even reviewing terms and conditions attached to new tech products. This is where contracts and legal frameworks are at their most important and crucial to understand going forward for both parties.

Despite their importance, the majority of consumers sign agreements without a full understanding, and 65 per cent admit to signing without knowing all the details.

This is especially true when deadlines are impending or during busy periods such as August and September, when the summer ends and people are returning to work or school.

Adobe Acrobat’s experience

AI-powered contract tools are in demand — 69 per cent of UK consumers would feel more confident with an AI assistant that summarises, compares, and securely reviews contracts.

Adobe Acrobat has developed its AI tools with the everyday user in mind. The company, which has been at the forefront of the digital revolution for decades, has a large suite of tools and applications for creating, editing and viewing files and documents.

Adobe’s tools can also help users manage PDFs, converting to formats like Excel and Microsoft Word.

Collaboration on documents and the ability to manage files and sign documents mean this is an obvious go-to for the legal and property industry alike.

Combined with the Acrobat AI assistant, these tools can help streamline the contract process for all users.

Read more Senior: FTSE 250 aerospace and defence group bags new contracts

Acrobat AI

Adobe Acrobat AI is a lot more than just a manager and reader of documents. Using contract intelligence, it can take any contract (including scanned ones) and recognise the key terms (in one click). It can take a broad overview and summarise the important information using proprietary AI.

This software can also generate a series of suggested questions based on the document. This can help those transacting property, for example, to get to the point with their solicitor and, most importantly, save time and money in the process!

In the UK, approximately 28–31 per cent of residential property transactions fall through before completion. This can be for a number of reasons, but on many occasions, it’s the length of the transaction that leads to a breakdown in the chain. Delays in communication with solicitors, lengthy contracts and missed emails can all lead to delays.

A large number of these delays could be allayed by using tools such as the Acrobat AI assistant by Adobe.

Multiple documents

Adobe Acrobat AI combines the power of AI with the power of Adobe. It has the ability to compare and contrast across 10 different documents, ensuring a consistent outcome and spotting errors and inconsistencies quickly and easily.

Another element which adds speed to any back-and-forth between landlord and future tenant, for example, would be the signing and countersigning between parties and guarantors of a contract.

This is done securely and speedily directly within the app and means that files are reviewed and requests for signatures are done collaboratively with stakeholders.

By letting AI handle the tedious tasks and focusing on what matters most in a world of surplus data, consumers and users can save time and effort. Adobe Acrobat AI can help users navigate a dry area of document management, which means that you can focus on what actually matters by using a tool that is easy and clear, using top-level AI.

To learn more about how Adobe Acrobat AI, please visit:

https://www.adobe.com/uk/acrobat/generative-ai-pdf.html?sdid=JZBJVNSV&mv=other