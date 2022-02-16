Ad world enters the metaverse: Havas snaps up plot of virtual land to build brand legitimacy

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 19: Yannick Bollore, Global Chairman & CEO Havas during Yannick Bollore Live part of Advertising Week Europe 2016 day 2 at Picturehouse Central on April 19, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images for Advertising Week Europe)

The world of advertising and public relations finally meets the world of the metaverse, with the French ad firm Havas snapping up its own plot of virtual land in The Sandbox video game with plans to make its first virtual Village (the 69th Havas Village).

Havas Group’s role is to support brands in the development of their communication strategies, and aim of creating this Havas Village in the metaverse is to help brands launch successfully into virtual adventure and join forces to employ programming, exclusive content, connected animation and gamification. Within this world, Havas will also organise conferences, events, concerts and product launches.

Last year, the firm launched Metaverse by Havas, a new consulting, creative and media offer, dedicated to brands that, in the metaverse, see opportunities to reinvent branding, storytelling, experience, audience targeting and revenue generation.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and chief exec of the Havas Group, said: “The metaverse provides a wealth of new media and new opportunities for the communications sector and for brands. Whether the aim is to create original and meaningful experiences, reach out to new target audiences, or simply reinforce an existing bond, the possibilities are practically endless. Havas Group can count on a cutting-edge team of metaverse experts to lead this new venture and expertly guide brands into and around these virtual worlds”

“Our new Havas Village will be a ‘meta-flagship’ for the Group, drawing all our engaged communities together in an enriched extension of our bricks-and-mortar Villages”, he added.

The new virtual Village will also include a recruitment service, a first in the field of human resources. The plan is to eventually use this for the employee onboarding process.

Céline Merle-Beral, Global Chief HR Officer, Havas Group, commented: “With Havas now a player in The Sandbox, we are banking on the metaverse because we are convinced of its potential in terms of accessing creative and innovative profiles, with highly sought-after skills ranging from tech to data.”

She highlighted how the metaverse would be crucial in attracting future talent.

The new Havas Village is scheduled to open to public access in The Sandbox at the end of April 2022.