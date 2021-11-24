Ad watchdog criticised for U-turn over ‘socially irresponsible’ advert

Environmental campaigners have accused the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) of bias after it overturned a ruling over an advert that allegedly promoted a “socially irresponsible” driving.

The advert showed a mud-splattered Land Rover Defender off-roader travelling through the woodlands and seen to “cause damage to vulnerable habitats”.

The advertising watchdog received 96 complaints about the ad being socially irresponsible and encouraging bad driving.

In September, the ASA said that it was going to crack down on marketing that encouraged environmentally irresponsible behaviour and said Land Rover’s ad should be banned.

However, in its final ruling, published this morning, the watchdog cleared the ad of breaking any UK advertising rules, saying that advertisers should “take care” when depicting vehicles in ecologically sensitive environments such as forests.

The council determined that the claims in the ad were about Covid-19 restrictions, not the environment.

This has caused backlash from environmental activists.