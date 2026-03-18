ActiveCampaign is First to Launch AI that Acts, Not Just Answers at Spring Innovation Keynote

ActiveCampaign, a leading autonomous marketing platform, will spotlight two first-to-market capabilities at its Spring 2026 Innovation Keynote on April 8: agent-to-user AI, where AI autonomously initiates insights and recommendations on behalf of marketers based on performance signals, and AI personalization that allows businesses to tailor Active Intelligence to their brand voice and priorities.

“The future of marketing isn’t just AI that responds when asked; it’s AI that works alongside you,” said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. “These innovations move us beyond prompt-and-respond systems to AI that monitors performance, identifies opportunities, and recommends action automatically, helping customers move forward faster.”

Two First-to-Market Capabilities

AI that works for and ahead of you: ActiveCampaign’s Active Intelligence acts as an always-on marketing partner, continuously monitoring campaigns and automations, flagging issues, and surfacing next-best actions without constant manual intervention. This includes: AI Performance Intelligence: Continuously analyzes campaign and automation performance against billions of signals across the platform, identifying what is outperforming, what is underperforming, and why. For example, a retailer might be alerted that open rates are 20% above comparable brands, with AI pinpointing the specific creative, timing, and audience factors driving the lift. AI Content Optimization: Monitors campaign engagement and automatically diagnoses when performance drops. Identifies the factors most likely impacting results (e.g., subject lines, preheaders or personalization strategies) and recommends adjustments informed by patterns across the account. Autonomous Campaign Optimization: Analyzes campaign and automation performance in real time, identifying opportunities to improve audience targeting, send timing, and engagement frequency. Generates optimized versions of existing automations or proposes new flows to improve underperforming campaigns, ready for marketer review and activation.

ActiveCampaign’s Active Intelligence acts as an always-on marketing partner, continuously monitoring campaigns and automations, flagging issues, and surfacing next-best actions without constant manual intervention. This includes: AI Behavior Customization: ActiveCampaign is the first marketing automation platform to introduce custom AI instructions, allowing SMBs to configure how Active Intelligence operates across the platform. Businesses define brand voice, priorities, and strategic preferences once, and the AI applies them everywhere, shaping insights, recommendations, campaign creation, and automations so outputs consistently reflect how the business actually markets. Agency partners can apply and manage these AI behaviors across all the accounts they oversee, tailoring intelligence to each client while scaling their own expertise and best practices across their portfolio.

“Before ActiveCampaign, we were spending time we didn’t have trying to figure out why our marketing wasn’t working,” said Chris Clark, Founder and CEO at racquet sport event company, Toss and Spin. “Now the platform tells us clearly where to focus. Instead of digging through reports or guessing what to optimize, we act on clear recommendations, and we’re now at 90% facility capacity.”

What to Expect from the Spring 2026 Innovation Keynote

The event will provide an inside look at how ActiveCampaign is advancing its autonomous marketing vision, featuring:

The next chapter of autonomous marketing: Chief Product & Technology Officer Chai Atreya will share how agent-to-user recommendations and AI personalization advance ActiveCampaign’s mission of AI that works for and alongside marketers.

Chief Product & Technology Officer Chai Atreya will share how agent-to-user recommendations and AI personalization advance ActiveCampaign’s mission of AI that works for and alongside marketers. Live demos of first-to-market capabilities: A deep dive into autonomous AI recommendations and personalization, and what proactive, brand-tailored AI means for SMBs.

A deep dive into autonomous AI recommendations and personalization, and what proactive, brand-tailored AI means for SMBs. Customer and partner success stories: A customer panel featuring the Founder and CEO of Toss and Spin and the Founder and CEO of Zen Anchor and Analytics Mates, along with a partner panel featuring the Founder and General Manager of eduConverse and the President of Financialize, sharing how Active Intelligence has driven results for their businesses.

The Bigger Picture

As AI reshapes how businesses engage customers, marketers need platforms that go beyond mere task execution. They need systems that proactively surface opportunities, take action, and continuously improve performance. With recent enhancements, like the acquisition of Feedback Intelligence, ActiveCampaign is expanding its ability to power autonomous marketing workflows. These capabilities create a continuous improvement engine where AI agents learn and improve over time, delivering AI that users trust like an extension of their team.

“Many AI tools in marketing are reactive, which is useful when you know what to ask for, but limited otherwise,” said Roger Beharry Lall, Research Director, SMB Marketing Applications and Agents at IDC. “What ActiveCampaign is doing with agent-to-user AI, surfacing recommendations before marketers ask, is what the industry, and especially small businesses with limited expertise, really needs. AI that doesn’t just respond, but initiates. Combined with brand-level customization, SMBs now have capabilities that traditionally required an enterprise-level investment.”

To register for ActiveCampaign’s 2026 Spring Innovation Keynote, visit https://www.activecampaign.com/lp/spring-2026-innovation-keynote. ActiveCampaign partners can register here.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is the autonomous marketing platform for people at the heart of the action. It empowers teams to automate their campaigns with AI agents that imagine, activate, and validate–freeing them from step-by-step workflows and unlocking limitless ways to orchestrate their marketing.

With AI, goal-based automation, and 1,000+ app integrations, agencies, marketers, and owners can build cross-channel campaigns in minutes–fine-tuned with billions of data points to drive real results for their unique business.

ActiveCampaign is the trusted choice to help businesses unlock a new world of boundless opportunities–where ideas become impact and potential turns into real results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318769553/en/

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