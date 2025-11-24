Access Advance Announces Major Growth in Its HEVC and VVC Patent Pools

Access Advance LLC today announced significant expansions of both its HEVC Advance and VVC Advance Patent Pools during the second and third quarters of 2025, underscoring continued industry confidence in the company’s balanced and transparent approach to video codec licensing. This growth follows the successful January 2025 launch of Access Advance’s Video Distribution Patent (“VDP”) Pool, demonstrating the company’s expanding role in comprehensive video codec patent licensing solutions.

Among the many highlights, Sharp Corporation joined the HEVC Advance Patent Pool as a Licensor, bringing valuable intellectual property assets to the pool’s already extensive patent portfolio. Additionally, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., already an HEVC Advance Licensor and Licensee, expanded its collaboration with Access Advance by joining the VVC Advance Patent Pool as a Licensee. HP Inc. also expanded its license to include the VVC Advance Patent Pool after previously joining HEVC Advance in 2024, while Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. (MSI) joined both the HEVC and VVC Advance Patent Pools as a new Licensee. All these are in addition to last week’s announcement that Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co., Ltd. joined the HEVC Advance pool as a Licensee and the VVC Advance pool as both a Licensor and Licensee.

“We are pleased to welcome the new Licensors and Licensees to our patent pools, which continue to attract both innovators and implementers from across the video codec ecosystem,” said Peter Moller, CEO of Access Advance. “The fact that all these major technology companies chose to join our patent pools as Licensors and/or Licensees demonstrates the market’s recognition that our pools provide fair, transparent, and efficient licensing solutions that balance the interests of patent owners and implementers alike.”

Overall, the HEVC Advance Patent Pool added 15 new Licensees during this period, spanning diverse market segments including consumer electronics, professional broadcast equipment, and enterprise technology solutions. Additionally, 12 existing Licensees renewed their HEVC Advance licenses, demonstrating continued satisfaction with the program’s value proposition. The VVC Advance Patent Pool continued its growth trajectory with notable new participants including 3 new Licensors and 9 new Licensees.

These latest additions to the HEVC and VVC Advance Patent Pools along with the July 2025 announcement of new Licensors and Licensees of the VDP Pool, which serves the video distribution market with licensing for HEVC, VVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs used in internet streaming, collectively establish Access Advance as the industry leader in delivering streamlined, clear, and FRAND-based video codec licensing across the complete video technology landscape.

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administration company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 29,000 patents essential to HEVC/H.265 technology and the VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 4,500 patents essential to VVC/H.266 technology. The company’s Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement provides eligible licensees with a single discounted royalty rate structure for licensees participating in both the HEVC Advance and VVC Advance pools. In addition, Access Advance offers the VDP Pool, a comprehensive licensing solution for video streaming services covering HEVC, VVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs. For more information, please visit: www.accessadvance.com.

