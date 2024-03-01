Aardman co-founder steps down from board as Wallace and Gromit studio hires BBC executive

The co-founder of Aardman, the animation studio behind Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run, has stepped down from its executive board.

Peter Lord, who started the Bristol company in the early 1970s with David Sproxton, will retain his role as creative director and act as an executive producer.

The move comes as Aardman announced that Emma Hardie, who is currently commercial director, global entertainment for BBC Studios, will join Aardman in the newly-created role of executive commercial and brand director.

She first joined the BBC in 2016 as a brand director for BBC Earth and Factual, rising to take responsibility for BBC Studios’ global entertainment strategy for unscripted and scripted worldwide.

Prior to BBC Studios, she worked at Deloitte as a strategy consultant, and in film production on titles including Working Title Films’ Anna Karenina and Heyday Films’ Paddington Bear.

Aardman has also confirmed that executive board members Sarah Cox and Daniel Efergan have both received promotions, to chief creative director and executive creative director of interactive and innovation, respectively.

Joanna Cave has also recently been promoted from head of finance to finance director.

Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman, said “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Emma and announce these promotions.

“Our approach has always been to champion, nurture and empower the brilliant talent that already exists at Aardman whilst also bringing on board the best of the best from elsewhere across the entertainment industry.

“It allows us to capitalise on the decades of experience of our colleagues whilst also ensuring we continue to bring in fresh ideas and new and innovative thinking.

“Needless to say, we are delighted that our co-founder Peter Lord will continue to play a vital role both here at Aardman and across the wider animation world.”

Emma Hardie added: “Aardman is an exceptional studio with an incredible history and place in the hearts of audiences worldwide.

“I am thrilled and honoured to be joining such a fantastic team, and look forward to bringing Aardman’s much-loved characters and brands to fans and partners around the world.”