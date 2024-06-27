A Song of Songs is quite unlike anything else on in London Theatre

The Park Theatre has since its inception in 2013 established itself as a risk-taker, platforming the kinds of stories you just don’t find often enough. A Song of Songs, by the Arab-Israeli actress, writer and composer Ofra Daniel, is creatively explosive and a brilliant education in world music.

It’s a sort of musical poem that brings together instrumentalists from around the world to tell the story of a wife in a loveless marriage who explores the interest of an unknown admirer. Their love story is told through the lens of the protagonist’s own sexual and personal journey of discovery.

The piece combines beautiful choreography, particularly by Daniel, whose dance movement is so fluid she gives the impression she is moving across the stage spontaneously, her arms and legs expressing themselves individually with each and every drum beat.

The effervescence is bolstered by the incredible musicians who exist somewhere between the play and a backing band, involved in the story and separate from it depending on your perspective. There is a flamenco guitarist from Spain, an upright bassist, violinist, and percussionist who cook up maddening crescendos as the young lady explores more and more deeply into her desires with The Lover, played by established musical theatre name Joaquin Pedro Valdes.

This combination of song and dance hasn’t been seen on the London stage before. A Song of Songs is truly unusual and worth savouring.

