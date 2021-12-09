A quarter of Brits are struggling with the ‘new normal’

New data released today reveals that nearly one in four Brits feels negatively about the so-called “new normal”.

According to a study commissioned by Samsung, Brits are struggling to adapt to hybrid living compared to our continental neighbours, with 40 per cent in that group citing the always-on culture as particularly problematic for work, despite flexibility working from home brings.

This could be because Britain is lagging behind when it comes to the adoption of hybrid living, with just 55 per cent of people saying they have adopted a hybrid lifestyle, compared to 72 per cent in Italy and 64 per cent in Sweden.

In spite of these draw backs, conventional work-life patterns are a thing of the past as workers say there’s no going back to the ‘9-to-5’, with just 13 per cent of people hankering for pre-pandemic work patterns, prioritising productivity over presenteeism.

Samsung’s Hybrid Living Futures report – which looks at how Europeans have adapted to the rise of hybrid living; working and connecting with others both virtually and in real life – shows that UK employers could be doing more to help staff adapt to the current work/life set-up, with 88 per cent of people stating that their employer could be better supporting this new way of working. The same number have been offered no new tech solutions from their employer to facilitate hybrid living.

In spite of that, Brits want to hold on to hybrid with 56 per cent saying they enjoy exercising during what would have been their commute, and 59 per cent savouring the extra time they now have to spend with their family.

Benjamin Braun, VP for Samsung Europe, comments: “This is a critical point for businesses to get things right on hybrid living. What this report shows is that workers now feel empowered to put their own needs first and, as the world continues to unlock and people are on the move again, businesses need to step up to the challenge or lose out.”

To cope with the pressures of this “always on” culture, almost half (46 per cent) of UK workers are still actively seeking ways to create a boundary between their personal and professional lives. Smart tech is playing a key role in helping Brits adapt to their new routines with nearly two thirds (63%) saying that tech helps them set boundaries and claim back control over their lives.