A new home for the London Museum will spawn a cultural renaissance in the City

The City of London’s unique magnetism continues to attract millions of visitors to these shores, drawing over 5 million people from all corners of the world in 2022 alone.

Aside from being the world’s leading business district we have a number of cultural assets, historic sites, state-of-the-art hotels and bars and world class restaurants and pubs. Just this month Horizon 22 opened up, a viewing platform which offers 300-degree views of London, showcasing its most iconic landmarks.

But if we’re to remain a leading destination to visit we must continue to transform.

Today marks another pivotal moment, the London Museum unveils its Foundation Stone, a monument carved from a 19-century Bazalgette era rock and will be laid on behalf of all Londoners.

London Museum will deliver 1,700 jobs and training opportunities, adding over £755m over a ten-year period. It will be the jewel in the crown of a world-leading cultural offer.

As part of a burgeoning cultural hub within the City, the new museum will aim to broaden its visitor profile and double its visitor attendance from 1 million to more than 2 million, displaying much more of its rich collection of over 6 million items, telling the 2,000-year story of London, in 8,000 square metres of permanent gallery space plus 1,500 square metres of temporary exhibition space.

Londoners want to live and work in vibrant communities. And this museum will play a vital role in the London economy, working closely with the best of the capital’s enterprise, creative and retail partners, and championing local creatives, businesses and talent, through increased footfall from museum visitors.

But beyond the walls of the London Museum, this project holds the promise of revitalising West Smithfield and inspiring a broader cultural renaissance in this part of the Square Mile, transforming the pedestrian experience in the wider Smithfield area, creating new and better-connected public spaces and routes.

The relocation to West Smithfield is not merely a physical shift; it represents a visionary investment in the cultural capital of London. The collaborative efforts of the Museum of London, the City Corporation, the Mayor of London and key stakeholders, have paved the way for a museum designed to offer large and accessible public spaces, capable of hosting spectacular exhibitions and events. The architectural brilliance of Stanton Williams and Asif Khan alongside Julian Harrap Architects ensures a unique and memorable visitor experience, rescuing historic market buildings that have sadly fallen into decline.

Ultimately, a new cultural offering will help drive the Square Mile’s recovery from the pandemic, reaching new and existing audiences to encourage footfall and spend.

The larger and more accessible London Museum will play a pivotal role in rebuilding the City. This isn’t just about London Museum; it’s about laying the foundation for a cultural resurgence that will shape London’s narrative for generations to come.