A massive burger festival is coming to London

“London, get ready to loosen your belts,” is the message from the team at Burger Fest UK, taking place at Signature Brew in east London on 13 and 14 September, with dozens of traders showing off what they believe are the UK’s very best pattys in buns.

So far, nine revered burger makers have confirmed they’re frying on site, and patties are influenced from the food cultures of LA, New York and London (we can’t wait to try the Black Cactus patties smoked low and slow over wood, and the Smith’s of Bourbon buns from the Cotswolds).

Every trader sells a burger for £10 or less and each has created a new special burger for the festival. Try a selection, then vote for your favourite, and the overall winner will be crowned the best burger, aka ‘The People’s Champion’.

If eating ten burgers sounds a bit much, the buns can be halved for sharing, and there are cocktails, pints and burger-themed food specials from other food traders. Website material explains that there is everything from “monster buns to share with your gang” to “sliders you can devour in a few bites.”

Co-founder Ned Boyd said: “We wanted to throw the ultimate burger and beer celebration. The UK Burger Championships puts the power in the hands of real fans, no panel of judges, no nonsense, just you lot deciding who wears the crown.

“Add in craft beer, cocktails and a line-up of the country’s most hyped traders and you’ve got a weekend built for pure indulgence.”

Tickets are available now via the Tixr platform and there is the Saturday afternoon or evening sessions, or the Sunday daytime session available.

