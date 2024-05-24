‘He was a consonant force’: The five best psstk social media posts about Abrdn chief’s exit

As Abrdn announced it had kicked off a succession plan today, Social media was alight with hat tips to the outgoing chief’s famous disemvowelling.

The City has given outgoing Abrdn chief Stephen Bird a vowel-stripped send off today after the fund chief announced he would be stepping down after four years at the top.

Bird’s time in charge has been tumultuous but his legacy has been secured in a much-mocked rebrand, which robbed the fund house of its vowels back in 2021.

Here are some of our favourites:

Abrdn’s new CEO on their first day pic.twitter.com/zmQBCyVmwv May 24, 2024

Back in 2021, Abrdn said its new name would still be pronounced “Aberdeen”, but that the rebrand would make it “modern” and “dynamic”.

In a video posted on then-Twitter, it said the “A” would be taken from “Standard Life”, rather than Aberdeen.

Tx fr stphen brd

The rebrand has been a source of constant mirth in the Square Mile since then, however.

Abrdn’s investment chief triggered another pile-on earlier this year when he accused the City of “corporate bullying” over the plans.

ABRDN CEO T STP DWN pic.twitter.com/2VX7MlNgzs — David N (@ni17540437) May 24, 2024

He told hundreds of colleagues 'yr frd' now he's fried himself https://t.co/88jMGv2MZz — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) May 24, 2024

ABRDN is lnchng CEO sccssn pln ths mrnng. CFO ctng ntrm CEO



if y hv n vowels n yr nm pply @ crrers@abrdn.co.uk May 24, 2024

Abrdn has begun the hunt for a successor while CFO Jason Windsor takes over the reins in the interim.