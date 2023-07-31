£880,000 fine for Leicester City confirmed by watchdog

The Competition and Markets Authority has confirmed the sanctions it has imposed on Championship club Leicester City and JD Sports as part of a case relating to shirt restrictions.

A fine of £880,000 has been imposed on the 2015-16 Premier League champions while JD’s decision to report the conduct to the CMA sees them benefit from immunity.

The investigation was launched in autumn 2021 with a later CMA report stating that the two organisations “colluded to restrict competition in the sales of Leicester City-branded clothing, including replica kit in the UK”.

Leicester fine

“A fine of £880,000 has been imposed on Leicester City Football Club Limited, King Power International Co. Limited and V & A Holding Co. Limited,” the CMA said on Monday. “The penalty includes a discount to reflect the fact that these parties have settled the case with the CMA.

“JD Sports reported the conduct to the CMA and benefits from immunity to any fine under the CMA’s Leniency programme.

“Leicester City Football Club Limited have admitted participating in the alleged infringement in relation to the supply of Leicester City-branded products in the UK. Leicester City Football Club Limited (and its parent companies, King Power International Co. Limited and V & A Holding Co. Limited) have agreed to pay a fine including a discount to reflect the resource savings to the CMA generated by the company’s admission and its agreement to a streamlined administrative procedure.”

In September 2022, JD Sports confirmed that they would not appeal a £1.5m fine for price fixing shirts for Scottish club Rangers.

Leicester begin their Championship campaign at home to Coventry next month.