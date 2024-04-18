7 fascinating Earth Day 2024 events to book in London

Earth Day 2024 returns on 22 April. Here are 7 events to book

Engage with the environment with these events and workshops this Earth Day 2024, says Adam Bloodworth

World Earth Day was instrumental in the formation of the modern sustainability movement as we know it today. It first took place in 1970 and returns on 22 April, with events across the capital raising awareness about the actions we can all take to make our planet a better, more sustainable place.

Being told about the damage of climate change can feel like repetitive strain injury; we’ve simply heard the terrifying messages so many times before. But some talks and events this year are tackling the subject in new and interesting ways. Here are seven events to book now for different perspectives on sustainability

TAKE IN SOME COOL ART Outernet – that massive indoor-outdoor space with high-definition screens near Tottenham Court Road – will be displaying artwork by Zunc Studios this Earth Day, commenting on themes of nature. They’ll run from 22-28 April, but if you like to take in your art with a drink in-hand and not surrounded by throngs of tourists, 1 Hotel Mayfair will be partnering with Zunc in association with Digital Art Week between the 22-28 April. The carbon neutral artists have created Photosystem II, a series of six animated videos inspired by photosynthesis, with each piece examining a different aspect of the power of plants. Nature sounds have been added for extra immersive effect.

GO FOREST BATHING TO LET OUT YOUR INNER HIPPY Lying on the floor surrounded by trees sounds like the sort of thing that might be fun but, sadly, is socially unacceptable. Thank goodness for Tansy, then, who is inviting you to lay on the floor of a forest with her to mark Earth Day. It’s a ‘mindful’ experience where you can consider your part within nature. Tea and snacks will be provided, as will some foraging. The event takes place at Hever Castle, an hour south of the capital, at 10am on 21 April and tickets are available online.

PLANT SOME TREES We hear so much about carbon offsetting – how planting trees is a great way to help soak up the carbon emissions we release. The process is controversial; many climate activists say the damage has already been done before the flying takes place and saplings can’t help, but that’s a conversation for another day. If you’d like to go down and plant your own shrubbery, head to the Headstone Manor and Museum in Harrow on 21 June for this free-to-attend event that sounds like a lovely to spend a few hours with the family. Sign up online.

GO TO AN ECO-ANXIETY WORKSHOP Eco anxiety is on the rise, and the topic has even worked its way into fiction, with a number of plays on the subject now in circulation. It’s the idea that our mental health is suffering from the very notion that climate change is happening: this workshop will help you learn coping strategies to manage the anxiety and provide a safe space to discuss your concerns. Islington Climate Centre, 29 Apr at 6:30pm.

DO SOME GARDENING If you’ve got a seed of interest in horticulture, Earth Day seems a good time to get your hands dirty. Learn about the positive effect plant and herb types can have to enhance biodiversity in this session, muck into some Earth Day 2024 workshops, and meet some lovely new folk at the same time. It takes place on 21 April at 1pm in Wandsworth – and gardening gloves and equipment are provided. You’ll find it at 2nd Floor Communal Kitchen and 6th floor rooftop garden, Sundaymills, 21 Trewint Street, SW18 4HA.

DO SOME NATURE DRAWING We love the new Art’otel within the Battersea Power Station complex, with its amazing rooftop pool and view over the iconic chimneys. Join this art class to embrace what the session runners call our “innate curiosity” about nature. Guests will creatively add to nature notebooks provided using different materials and mediums, including painting, drawing and making collages. April 22, 6,30pm.

DO SOME NETWORKING ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT If you work in sustainability, or think your business or other people’s could benefit from more ethical thinking, this networking event could be a great place to throw ideas about about how to make the world a better place. It’ll be for artists, designers and business owners to share food and drink and “take more tangible steps” towards a more sustainable future. The event takes place on 20 May at 10am in Acton, 98 Churchfield Road, W3 6DH.

Earth Day 2024 takes place on 22 April but events run throughout late April and into May