World Travel Market unites representatives from most countries in London for a four-day event to discuss the latest news and developments from across the sector.

Here, event director Chris Carter Chapman shares the six major trends he’s noticed at the event, from America falling out of fashion to the rise of demand for Asian holidays.

Urban revival

Paris received 10.5 million visitors in 2025 and is expecting 11% growth, and Barcelona received 6.3 million visitors with a sizeable 33% growth forecast. This reflects a recovery in business travel (typically concentrated in urban areas), renewed interest in cultural tourism and events, and improving connectivity with urban destinations.

Global momentum

Over the next five years, an extra 150 million households globally are expected to be defined as travelling class, with sufficient disposable income to undertake international leisure travel. In Europe, solid but slower growth is expected over the near-term, reflecting the size and maturity of the sector. Aided by strong connectivity and seamless travel policies, the region benefits from more intraregional activity, compared with other parts of the world, accounting for around 80% of international leisure nights in 2025.

Middle East resilience

Though a smaller share of global travel, the Middle East is outperforming other regions despite some geopolitical instability. Major investments in tourism, infrastructure, and promotion in GCC countries, particularly the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, support this growth and diversify economies away from fossil fuels.



Hosting major sporting and music events, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2034, has boosted the region’s profile. This mirrors the ongoing global trend of ‘gigtripping,’ with events like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour across multiple continents influencing travel decisions.

Off the beaten track

Travellers seeking new, memorable experiences and value for money are increasingly drawn to alternative destinations. Countries such as Albania, parts of Central and Eastern Europe, and Central American nations like El Salvador have seen rapid growth and are expected to attract more international visitors.



Scandinavian destinations, including Norway and Sweden, have seen relatively strong growth in recent years, due to their offering of nature based and wellness experiences, as well as fitting with the ‘cool-cations’ trend, despite being more expensive than many other destinations.

Rising Asian demand

Asia’s outlook is strong, partly due to demand from China. By 2030, Chinese outbound leisure spend is projected to increase 93% from 2025, benefiting nearby countries such as Vietnam and Thailand. Strong economic growth in India is also driving potential, with 70 million Indian households expected to join the travelling class over the next decade.

Finally…

While there are prospects for growth in most regions, the immediate outlook in North America is varied, with inbound arrivals to the United States set to decrease 6% in 2025, meaning that 2019 peak levels are unlikely to be regained until 2029.



Economic and geopolitical headwinds are an immediate concern. New trade tariffs add to business costs and are passing through into higher consumer inflation, which is undermining income and spending power. Ongoing uncertainty about the level of tariffs being imposed poses headaches for the industry in the near-term.



But globally, for consumers in advanced economies and emerging markets, travel spend remains high, despite increasing living costs in many parts of the world.

