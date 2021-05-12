5 jobs in London-based tech companies you need to check out

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

There’s a real sense of positivity in the air this week, isn’t there? Probably to do with the slow (but steady) reopening of the country. Plus, the weather has been warm, which always tends to put a pep in our step. You know what else could put a pep in your step? A new, and really exciting job!

As the world returns to a pre-covid like state, companies are back on their feet, hiring and expanding. So, if you are on the hunt for a new gig, now is the time to start the search. This week, we’ve compiled a list of a few really great jobs that are open in London right now…

Principal Data Engineer, Checkout.com

Checkout.com is looking for an ambitious Principal Data Engineer to join their Data Platform Team. The team’s mission is to ultimately provide all the tools/platforms which will ensure data is an asset that can be easily leveraged to the benefit of products, merchants, and internal stakeholders/teams. Checkout.com’s focus should be on maximising the amount of time other teams spend on solving business problems/ innovating their products and minimizing time spent on technical details around implementation, deployment, and monitoring of their data-driven solutions. They are building for scale. As such, much of what they design and implement today will be the technology/infrastructure which will serve hundreds of teams and petabyte-level volumes of data.

Platform Services Developer, Paddy Power Betfair

Developers at PPB work on some of the biggest technical challenges in the gambling and financial industries. They are responsible for the software that handles more than 5 billion requests per day and manages hundreds of millions of pounds of customer’s money – and the demand on their services is increasing day-by-day. Paddy Power believes that diversity of experience and background can help to achieve their company goals and provide a better work environment for employees as well as a better product for customers. If you have the desire to shape the PPB culture and influence the technical direction of the business, then you should consider applying today!

Apprentice Security Systems Engineer, Johnson Controls

An apprenticeship with Johnson Controls will see you building new skills, while applying your knowledge to real-world live projects. There will be plenty of opportunities to explore your potential and you’ll enjoy full support from your line manager and a mentor. They are offering a full-time permanent Advanced Level 3 Apprenticeship Program for talented people. This is a genuine alternative to university for people who have a passion for becoming a engineer in the Fire and Security Industry and who want to launch their career. The successful apprentice will enroll on to the Level 3 Advanced Fire, Emergency and Security Systems Advanced Apprenticeship. The apprenticeship is 3 years in duration during which you will be trained in Intruder Alarms, CCTV and Access Control.

Retail Advisor, O2 Telefonica

Your role as a Full time/Part time Advisor is to be a high performing, self -motivated and engaged team member who is really clear on what great in-store performance and customer service looks like. And working as part of a team to deliver store targets.

As part of a leading brand they offer a differential customer experience. You can play your part in this by getting to know the customers through having great conversations and understanding their needs and what they want so that you can sell the right product and service to them. Making every day better for the customers through personal experiences that count.

Product Analyst – Gateway, Checkout.com

Checkout.com is seeking a Product Analyst to join their Gateway Product team, based in their London office. Their passion is to change the world of online payments and the Product team sits at the heart of achieving this ambitious vision and goal. You will be focusing on the Gateway within Checkout.com, which serves as the entry point and processing platform for all payments that Checkout.com accepts, be that pay-ins, pay-outs, cards, alternative payment methods and everything in between. With the Gateway being an integral part of Checkout.com’s payment processing solution, you’ll have a unique opportunity to contribute from day one to the future success of the product.