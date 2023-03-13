Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

4 Great Tactics When Your Boss Has No Professional Boundaries

Has your manager ever sent you a Slack on Saturday morning with a query (that could absolutely wait until Monday), or asked you to join a call while on holidays? Perhaps they’ve encouraged you to stay late working on a presentation, or asked you to cancel a planned––and approved trip––or maybe they’ve subtly hinted that you should work through lunch to hit your deadline.

If you’ve answered yes to any of the above, you might be dealing with a boss who is lacking in professional boundaries.

A lot of the time, bosses who lack clear boundaries often encroach on employees’ free time by asking them to perform tasks outside of their remit and designated working hours. However, those boundaries can vary from person to person, so it is important to establish what you find acceptable––and what is a no-no.

While one employee might be happy to talk about their family or relationships over work drinks, to someone else this might seem like an overreach. “Office banter” is fun for some, but for others it could be seen as a microaggression. Each individual will have their own set of professional boundaries that managers need to respect, and doing so is in the company’s best interest.

A survey of 2,100 UK employees, conducted by Visier, found that 43% of workers have left a job at some point in their career because of their manager.

The poll also found that more than half (53%) of those considering leaving their jobs say that they were looking to change roles because of their manager.

But what should you do when your manager crosses your boundaries?

Decide what matters most

Before you decide to talk to your boss, take a moment to consider what matters to you most, and what situations have compromised your happiness at work. If spending time with your family in the evening is your number one priority, but work keeps getting in the way, then that is the number one concern that you need to bring to their attention.

Stand your ground

Sometimes, if you want your boss to respect your boundaries then you need to do something that many of us find hard to do; say no. You can do this in a calm and respectful way. Explain in clear terms why you can’t take a call after 6pm, or why you can’t take on a new project because you are at capacity.

Pick your moment

It might sound daunting, but if you want to redefine and enforce your own boundaries then you need to have a conversation with your boss. Take your manager’s communication style into account. For example, if your manager doesn’t appreciate people who beat about the bush, then it’s best to be direct.

If you have to, leave

If you’ve established your values, practiced saying no, and had a discussion with your boss and things haven’t changed, then it might be time to leave. This is never an easy decision, but ultimately a workplace without boundaries is a bad place to be.

