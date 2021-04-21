230 Argos jobs at risk as owner Sainsbury’s closes distribution site

Argos has said it is set to close its Somerset distribution site, putting 230 jobs at risk at the retailer’s Bridgwater warehouse.

The company said it is “committed to fight to save as many jobs as possible” after the site was earmarked for closure next year.

Argos owner Sainsbury’s has confirmed that the depot is one site set to be affected as part of plans to integrate the logistics networks for the two brands.

Last year, Sainsbury’s said some distribution sites would be impacted by a move to streamline logistics operations for the Sainsbury’s, Argos and Habitat brands into one network.

The supermarket group said it will look to redeploy workers impacted by the announcement elsewhere in its operations.

“Last year we shared plans to accelerate the integration of the Sainsbury’s and Argos logistics networks and confirmed a number of our existing depots would close,” a Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said last night.

“Our Bridgwater depot is one of the sites affected and we are supporting the teams in any way we can. This includes exploring redeployment opportunities for our colleagues within Sainsbury’s,” she added.

The news comes a month after Sainsbury’s said that around 1,150 jobs would be affected as part of a restructuring which included about 500 head-office roles being axed.

