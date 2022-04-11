150-year-old Hackney church to be turned into workspaces

A CGI of the workspace (Credit: Aitch Group)

The 150-year-old St Michael & All Angels Church in Hackney is to be turned into workspaces, as London’s offices fall further away from tradition post-pandemic.

Boutique developer Aitch Group and property investor VFund have entered a joint venture to restore and develop the Grade I listed building, which is one of just six left in the borough.

The so-called work campus, which will consist of two buildings called Vetus and Novum, has already snagged the approval of the council.

The property duo will begin construction on the 14,261 square foot space once a tenant has been secured for the building, though Vetus is expected to take a year and Novum is anticipated to take 18 months to build.

The campus, minutes away from Old Street Station and Bishopsgate, will feature meeting rooms, group work areas, as well as kitchen and dining areas.

Trehearne Architects, the firm behind buildings across Pall Mall, Victoria and the West End, has designed the proposals.

“Vetus and Novum will see the unification and artful re-purposing of St Michael & All Angels church building,” VFund director Adam Shafron said.

“Our joint partnership with Aitch Group on this project will see life brought back to the rare Grade I listed building which will make the perfect hub within the centre of London’s creative quarter.”

Church conversions are a growing trend across London, with an increasing number of councils deeming the buildings are undervalued.

Churches in Bow and Teddington have also been turned into apartments, as London’s property squeeze sees developers eyeing up unlikely opportunities.