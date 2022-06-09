What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

1 Minute Market Rundown – 9th June 2022

Trade the Extremes

Crypto Needs to Bounce Soon

A pretty quiet day yesterday, Euro was the biggest mover gaining against most currencies ahead of the ECB.

Today marks the start of a big 48 hours for the broader risk markets with CPI tomorrow out of the USA preceded by the ECB rate decision at 12.45 and news conference afterwards.

What to expect from Christine when she steps up to the Microphone then? Well priced in is no change to the headline rate, the printing presses being turned off and an indication that rates will be raised 25bps next month. The surprise would be an earlier rate hike (unlikely), a more hawkish stance than expected and indication that the will start with 50bps( possible) or a more measured stance and the market winds back its priced in hikes (possible). Pay your money and take your chance, for us selling rallies continues to attract in Euro/usd, and the outcome of the ECB will only affect our timing and levels rather than the overall strategy.

In crypto, yesterday was a very muted day with narrow ranges and our concerns expressed yesterday remain the same and they remain real. Tomorrow is likely to be a key test for the recent ranges whilst today we confidently (gulp) expect them to hold.

For more information and industry insights, visit www.bcbgroup.com

﻿

Disclaimer

BCB Payments Limited is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, no. 807377, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 as an Authorised Payment Institution. BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC, a company incorporated under the laws of the Swiss Confederation in the canton of Neuchâtel with business identification number CHE-415.135.958, is an SRO member of VQF, an officially recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The information contained in this document should not be relied upon by investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. It is gathered from various sources and should not be construed as guidance. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell digital assets or any equivalents or any security or investment product of any kind either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The views expressed in this document about the markets, market participants and/or digital assets accurately reflect the views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees, should not be relied on and are subject to change. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This document may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance of the digital asset markets or markets in their derivative instruments is not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred by a client as a result of decisions made based on any information provided.