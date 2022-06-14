What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

1 Minute Market Rundown – 14th June 2022

Celsius Insolvent?

Risk Clattered

All Eyes on Powell

It was crypto that led the charge down both yesterday and over the weekend, with ETH at the vanguard. BTC had its worst single day performance in a year, while ETH slumped 18% over further concerns around its proposed merge.

News on the day of Celsius’s insolvency exacerbated the correction seen in all markets, while more reports of staff cutbacks from the industries biggest players and a brief panic around Binances liquidity pushed the crypto market down further.

Adverse news events are the backup dancers to the main show though, with macro headwinds continuing to plague crypto. Monetary tightening is squeezing the market, with M2 finally starting to shrink. Risk assets across the industry were dealt similar treatment. Eyes will be on the key liquidation levels today: 1,075 in ETH, 0.8 in stETH/ETH and 20,000 in BTC. With frontend skew massively to the downside in BTC, the contrarian trade could be the order of the day. A bear rally could see BTC back up to 26,600 but catching a falling knife will always be a risk.

In traditional markets, the desk remains nimble. ‘Turn Around Tuesday’ has historically been fruitful for equities and any sniff of a relief rally will have the market jumping on good assets at discount prices. Any rally is likely to be unsustained until Powell has spoken later in the week though. EUR/GBP will be targeting a breakout above its recent narrow range, a long position that can be balanced nicely by selling any EUR/USD rallies towards 1.0530. Medium term, the hope is that the capital markets have begun to do the Feds work for them and we start to see more dovish rhetoric. USD/JPY is at historic highs and fears of recession coupled with softening rate hike expectations could bring it into correction territory.

For more information and industry insights, visit www.bcbgroup.com

﻿

Disclaimer

BCB Payments Limited is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, no. 807377, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 as an Authorised Payment Institution. BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC, a company incorporated under the laws of the Swiss Confederation in the canton of Neuchâtel with business identification number CHE-415.135.958, is an SRO member of VQF, an officially recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The information contained in this document should not be relied upon by investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. It is gathered from various sources and should not be construed as guidance. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell digital assets or any equivalents or any security or investment product of any kind either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The views expressed in this document about the markets, market participants and/or digital assets accurately reflect the views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees, should not be relied on and are subject to change. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This document may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance of the digital asset markets or markets in their derivative instruments is not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred by a client as a result of decisions made based on any information provided.