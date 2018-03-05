Mark Carney

Small businesses could be stung for £355m if interest rates rise

Small businesses could be stung with £355m of extra interest payments if rates rise by 0.25 per cent, new research [...]

5 March 2018
Bank of England chief Carney says cryptocurrencies are failing

Bank of England governor Mark Carney said cryptocurrencies are failing as a system of money.  [...]

2 March 2018
Fed chair willing to hike rates faster if necessary

On Tuesday, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s prepared comments to Congress were released ahead of [...]

28 February 2018
No wonder the pound is rising – 2018 is set to be the year of the hawk

The start of next week will mark nine years since the Bank of England slashed interest rates to an historic low [...]

27 February 2018
Who needs Thorpe Park when you have Brexit?

Up one minute, hands in the air, down the next, faces distorted by politico-economic G-force. Who needs Thorpe [...]

26 February 2018
Editor's Notes: MPs should summon the hedgies to understand Carillion

In their quest to find out what happened to doomed outsourcing giant Carillion, MPs are asking the right questions [...]

23 February 2018
Bank of England bosses say wage data is "key" for next interest rate rise

Markets have woken up to data showing rising inflationary pressures from wage growth and expectations of interest [...]

21 February 2018
Mark Carney says these are the three things good leaders must do

The Bank of England governor Mark Carney today said leaders must do three things to be a success: find and develop [...]

19 February 2018
UK government expected to endorse City Brexit blueprint

The UK government is poised to adopt the City blueprint putting mutual regulation at the heart of its post-Brexit [...]

16 February 2018
Majority of big banks failing Mark Carney's climate change requirements

The world’s biggest banks are failing to take climate change seriously in their business plans, as demanded [...]

15 February 2018
The Bank of England will almost certainly hike rates in May

The question of the next rise in UK interest rates has shifted definitively from if to when. [...]

14 February 2018
Brexit lurks behind the Bank of England’s sudden hawkishness

Has the Bank of England developed a bit of a personality disorder? Looking at the mixed signals given by the Bank [...]

12 February 2018
BoE shift: how rates might increase over the next two years

UK policymakers’ concerns about inflation have prompted Schroders’ economists to bring forward to November [...]

9 February 2018
Bank of England signals markets to expect earlier interest rate hike

The Bank of England today set itself up for a faster pace of interest rate rises this year, saying that it wants [...]

8 February 2018
How will Mark Carney respond to the FTSE 100 sell-off?

Markets have dialled back their bets on a May rate hike from the Bank of England after the massive market sell-off [...]

7 February 2018
