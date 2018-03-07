Donald Tusk

City backs Hammond as he fights back against Tusk

City backs Hammond as he fights back against Tusk

Chancellor Philip Hammond has won broad support for his speech today, pressing the case for why financial services [...]

7 March 2018
Shares
7
Views
4,420
EU proposes no-frills and "costly" trade deal

EU proposes no-frills and "costly" trade deal

European Council President Donald Tusk has rebuffed Theresa May's hopes of a dynamic trading relationship, insisting [...]

7 March 2018
Shares
24
Views
2,275
MEPs' signals show a Brexit deal is now the desired outcome

MEPs' signals show a Brexit deal is now the desired outcome

It may not feel as though the dial on Brexit has changed here in London over the past two months, but in Brussels [...]

2 March 2018
Shares
9
Views
1,492
Theresa May poised for Brexit fightback

Theresa May poised for Brexit fightback

Theresa May will tomorrow (Friday) launch a Brexit fightback, calling for “the broadest and deepest possible [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
14
Views
8,183
Barnier: UK is "closing doors" on itself

Barnier: UK is "closing doors" on itself

The UK is "closing the doors on itself" - and the only possible model left is a free trade agreement, Michel Barnier [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
478
Tusk throws down gauntlet over Irish border

Tusk throws down gauntlet over Irish border

The President of the European Council has thrown the gauntlet down, telling Theresa May to come up with a better [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,291
Donald Tusk dismisses fresh UK Brexit plans as "pure illusion"

Donald Tusk dismisses fresh UK Brexit plans as "pure illusion"

The president of the European Council has said the UK's latest Brexit plans are a "pure illusion". [...]

24 February 2018
Shares
11
Views
14,642
Donald Tusk tells Brits the door - and his heart - is still open on Brexit

Donald Tusk tells Brits the door - and his heart - is still open on Brexit

Donald Tusk has told Brits "our hearts are still open for you", marking yet another suggestion that the referendum [...]

16 January 2018
Shares
12
Views
307
Varadkar: Brexit trade talks won't start until March

Varadkar: Brexit trade talks won't start until March

Leaders of the EU27 countries have told the UK government it must decide what it wants from Brexit before trade [...]

14 December 2017
Shares
8
Views
206
Tusk: Start negotiating the transition period immediately

Tusk: Start negotiating the transition period immediately

Donald Tusk has said negotiators should begin discussing transition "immediately" - and set out his vision of [...]

8 December 2017
Views
235
May’s late-night call to Brussels in final bid for "sufficient progress"

May’s late-night call to Brussels in final bid for "sufficient progress"

Prime Minister Theresa May was last night poised to make an early hours dash to Brussels today in the event of [...]

8 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
389
Irish border dispute threatens Brexit talks

Irish border dispute threatens Brexit talks

Ever since the start of the Brexit negotiations, diplomats and political leaders across the European continent [...]

5 December 2017
Shares
6
Views
14,176
Varadkar confirms a Brexit deal on Irish border was in place

Varadkar confirms a Brexit deal on Irish border was in place

Leo Varadkar has confirmed that a deal on the Irish border had been agreed by both the UK and European Union [...]

4 December 2017
Shares
39
Views
901
Brexit: DUP slaps down mooted Irish "regulatory alignment"

Brexit: DUP slaps down mooted Irish "regulatory alignment"

The leader of the DUP Arlene Foster has said she will not accept any regulatory divergence between Northern Ireland [...]

4 December 2017
Shares
264
Views
1,093
Hopes for Brexit deal rise as Irish border impasse appears to be broken

Hopes for Brexit deal rise as Irish border impasse appears to be broken

Today could see a breakthrough in Brexit talks, which would finally enable both sides to discuss trade and transition, [...]

4 December 2017
Shares
8
Views
1,292

Content tagged with "Donald Tusk"