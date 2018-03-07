Chancellor Philip Hammond has won broad support for his speech today, pressing the case for why financial services [...]
European Council President Donald Tusk has rebuffed Theresa May's hopes of a dynamic trading relationship, insisting [...]
It may not feel as though the dial on Brexit has changed here in London over the past two months, but in Brussels [...]
Theresa May will tomorrow (Friday) launch a Brexit fightback, calling for “the broadest and deepest possible [...]
The UK is "closing the doors on itself" - and the only possible model left is a free trade agreement, Michel Barnier [...]
The President of the European Council has thrown the gauntlet down, telling Theresa May to come up with a better [...]
The president of the European Council has said the UK's latest Brexit plans are a "pure illusion". [...]
Donald Tusk has told Brits "our hearts are still open for you", marking yet another suggestion that the referendum [...]
Leaders of the EU27 countries have told the UK government it must decide what it wants from Brexit before trade [...]
Donald Tusk has said negotiators should begin discussing transition "immediately" - and set out his vision of [...]
Prime Minister Theresa May was last night poised to make an early hours dash to Brussels today in the event of [...]
Ever since the start of the Brexit negotiations, diplomats and political leaders across the European continent [...]
Leo Varadkar has confirmed that a deal on the Irish border had been agreed by both the UK and European Union [...]
The leader of the DUP Arlene Foster has said she will not accept any regulatory divergence between Northern Ireland [...]
Today could see a breakthrough in Brexit talks, which would finally enable both sides to discuss trade and transition, [...]
