Boris Johnson says Saudi reforms are "hugely beneficial" to the UK too

Boris Johnson said Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince's "sweeping reform programme" was "hugely beneficial" to the UK [...]

10 March 2018
Cobra meeting today over poisoning of Russian double agent

Home secretary Amber Rudd will this morning chair an emergency Cobra committee over the suspected assassination [...]

7 March 2018
Boris Johnson sparks speculation of England World Cup boycott in Russia

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson raised alarm bells in the House of Commons yesterday when he appeared to suggest [...]

6 March 2018
Counter terrorism police called in to deal with Skripal case

The Counter Terrorism Policing network has been brought in to investigate the "unusual circumstances" in which [...]

6 March 2018
Boris Johnson: Skripal case has "echoes" of Litvinenko

Boris Johnson has said the apparent attempted poisoning of Sergei Skripal has "echoes" of the Alexander Litvinenko [...]

6 March 2018
Editor's Notes: Blair’s latest bid to stop Brexit is a desperate fantasy

The problem with being a former Prime Minister is that the title is a permanent reminder to your audience that [...]

2 March 2018
EU to publish draft Brexit withdrawal treaty as Boris raises Ireland

The EU is set to publish the first draft of a Brexit withdrawal treaty tomorrow, which officials have said will [...]

27 February 2018
Boris Johnson compares Irish border to Camden/Westminster boundary

Boris Johnson has created waves today by comparing the Northern Irish border with the divide between the boroughs [...]

27 February 2018
Theresa May to give Brexit end state speech next Friday

Theresa May will give a major speech outlining the government's negotiating position for the future relationship [...]

23 February 2018
D-Day looms as ministers convene for Brexit war Cabinet

Cabinet big hitters are gathering in the lavish grace-and-favour mansion Chequers today in a last-ditch attempt [...]

22 February 2018
Economists "debunk" Whitehall Brexit analysis - and claim the economy will grow

A group of pro-Brexit economists claim to have “comprehensively debunked” Whitehall analysis suggesting the [...]

20 February 2018
Davis: Mad Max fears are wrong - it'll be a race to the top after Brexit

David Davis will defy those who condemned Brexit as resulting in a bonfire of the regulations, telling European [...]

19 February 2018
Exclusive: Gove-Johnson split prompts fears of soft Brexit among pro-Leave MPs

Fears are growing among pro-Leavers that a split between Michael Gove and Boris Johnson could result in the Cabinet [...]

16 February 2018
Now is Britain’s moment to pair patient capital with ambition

It can be all too easy to get caught up in the negativity that surrounds the world of business. [...]

16 February 2018
The cabinet is losing control of the Brexit narrative

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has a flair for performance and a passion for philosophy. [...]

16 February 2018
