Boris Johnson said Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince's "sweeping reform programme" was "hugely beneficial" to the UK [...]
Home secretary Amber Rudd will this morning chair an emergency Cobra committee over the suspected assassination [...]
Foreign secretary Boris Johnson raised alarm bells in the House of Commons yesterday when he appeared to suggest [...]
The Counter Terrorism Policing network has been brought in to investigate the "unusual circumstances" in which [...]
Boris Johnson has said the apparent attempted poisoning of Sergei Skripal has "echoes" of the Alexander Litvinenko [...]
The problem with being a former Prime Minister is that the title is a permanent reminder to your audience that [...]
The EU is set to publish the first draft of a Brexit withdrawal treaty tomorrow, which officials have said will [...]
Boris Johnson has created waves today by comparing the Northern Irish border with the divide between the boroughs [...]
Theresa May will give a major speech outlining the government's negotiating position for the future relationship [...]
Cabinet big hitters are gathering in the lavish grace-and-favour mansion Chequers today in a last-ditch attempt [...]
A group of pro-Brexit economists claim to have “comprehensively debunked” Whitehall analysis suggesting the [...]
David Davis will defy those who condemned Brexit as resulting in a bonfire of the regulations, telling European [...]
Fears are growing among pro-Leavers that a split between Michael Gove and Boris Johnson could result in the Cabinet [...]
It can be all too easy to get caught up in the negativity that surrounds the world of business. [...]
Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has a flair for performance and a passion for philosophy. [...]
Content tagged with "Boris Johnson"