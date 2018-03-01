The Winklevoss twins have argued bitcoin is a better asset than gold and is still "underappreciated". [...]
The threats posed by automation are now a common topic for futurologists. [...]
The most prestigious chess tournament in the world is coming to the capital. [...]
The world's wealthiest people added a collective $1 trillion to their riches in 2017, with Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos [...]
Bill Gates clearly has some spare time on his hands: the Microsoft founder and occasional blogger has taken to [...]
The world's richest man, Bill Gates, has promised $50m (£38.2m) to a London-based fund that's exploring new [...]
Jess Bezos has become the richest man in the world after Amazon shares shot up more than 10 per cent, taking them [...]
The fear of change is nothing new. Charlie Chaplin’s classic film Modern Times – one of the last silent films [...]
The collective wealth of the world's richest tech billionaires has surpassed an astonishing $1 trillion for the first [...]
Bill Gates has given away $4.6bn (£3.6bn) in shares in Microsoft, in his biggest charitable donation since 2000. [...]
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fortune passed $80bn (£61.9bn) today for the first time ever, putting him just $5bn [...]
Moneysupermarket co-founder Simon Nixon can relate to Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates. [...]
Nobody understood why Claudio Ranieri was sacked as Leicester City manager just eight months after leading the [...]
Bill Gates is the richest person in the world for the fourth year in a row with a fortune of $86bn (£68bn), [...]
We're living in an unprecedented time of change. Technology is accelerating at breakneck pace, changing the way [...]
