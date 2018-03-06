Angela Merkel

Verhofstadt to meet ministers following warning over May's City plans

European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt is to meet with a number of senior ministers today - [...]

6 March 2018
Italian coaliation will have as much stability as an elephant on a unicycle

For weeks, the Eurozone has been dogged by political uncertainty in two of the bloc’s largest economies, Germany [...]

6 March 2018
German coalition agreement promises return of financial transactions tax

The new German coalition agreement may have settled nerves of political observers, but it will likely prompt renewed [...]

5 March 2018
Merkel wins her fourth term in office as Social Democrats approve coalition

Angela Merkel will be made Germany's chancellor once again after the Social Democrats voted to join her party [...]

4 March 2018
City welcomes Theresa May's "honest" Brexit speech - and so does Barnier

Theresa May's latest speech setting out her vision for the future of trade after Brexit has been welcomed by the [...]

2 March 2018
MEPs' signals show a Brexit deal is now the desired outcome

It may not feel as though the dial on Brexit has changed here in London over the past two months, but in Brussels [...]

2 March 2018
Editor's Notes: Blair’s latest bid to stop Brexit is a desperate fantasy

The problem with being a former Prime Minister is that the title is a permanent reminder to your audience that [...]

2 March 2018
Brace for a bumpy ride in European stocks

The only certainty with Italy’s upcoming election will be uncertainty. [...]

27 February 2018
Berlusconi’s ghost haunts Italy’s general election

Liberal commentators regularly liken President Trump to the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. [...]

22 February 2018
May warns EU leaders: Sticking to doctrine threatens public security

Theresa May will today warn EU leaders public safety will be put at risk if they let political ideology stand [...]

17 February 2018
Angela Merkel: I'm not frustrated, just curious over UK's position on Brexit

Angela Merkel has said she is "not frustrated at all, just curious" about the UK's position over Brexit, following [...]

16 February 2018
Europe’s economy is booming but its politics risk boiling over

Could European political instability derail its economic recovery? It’s a question plenty of people in the markets [...]

15 February 2018
Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats reach coalition deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian alliance and the Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed a coalition [...]

7 February 2018
Sir Humphrey’s conclusion - Brexit is going to hurt after all

The famously verbose Sir Humphrey - the civil servant star of Yes Minister - was a master at sugarcoating things. [...]

31 January 2018
Merkel says she wants a "close relationship" between Britain and the EU

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel wants the EU and post-Brexit Britain to have a “close relationship”, she [...]

24 January 2018
