European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt is to meet with a number of senior ministers today - [...]
For weeks, the Eurozone has been dogged by political uncertainty in two of the bloc’s largest economies, Germany [...]
The new German coalition agreement may have settled nerves of political observers, but it will likely prompt renewed [...]
Angela Merkel will be made Germany's chancellor once again after the Social Democrats voted to join her party [...]
Theresa May's latest speech setting out her vision for the future of trade after Brexit has been welcomed by the [...]
It may not feel as though the dial on Brexit has changed here in London over the past two months, but in Brussels [...]
The problem with being a former Prime Minister is that the title is a permanent reminder to your audience that [...]
The only certainty with Italy’s upcoming election will be uncertainty. [...]
Liberal commentators regularly liken President Trump to the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. [...]
Theresa May will today warn EU leaders public safety will be put at risk if they let political ideology stand [...]
Angela Merkel has said she is "not frustrated at all, just curious" about the UK's position over Brexit, following [...]
Could European political instability derail its economic recovery? It’s a question plenty of people in the markets [...]
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian alliance and the Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed a coalition [...]
The famously verbose Sir Humphrey - the civil servant star of Yes Minister - was a master at sugarcoating things. [...]
Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel wants the EU and post-Brexit Britain to have a “close relationship”, she [...]
