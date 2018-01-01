Business
Telecoms
Intel could launch bid for tech company Broadcom
James Booth
| Staff
Inmarsat shares fall as it cuts dividend to propel in-flight Wi-Fi drive
Rebecca Smith
BT investors give regulator reforms the thumbs up
Oliver Gill
Now BT has revealed its gender pay gap
Rebecca Smith
| Staff
Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?
Three and Vodafone are being investigated over net neutrality
Emma Haslett
| Staff
It turns out Royal Mail pays its female posties more than men
Oliver Gill
| Staff
The 5G race is on, but Europe is lagging behind
Arjun Kharpal
Is BT's fibre broadband for real? Legal bid launched to end "fake fibre"
Oliver Gill
Sky has signed a deal to include Netflix in some of its packages
Alys Key
| Staff
ITV's profit drops as the "challenging" advertising market bites
Courtney Goldsmith
| Staff
These are the six companies bidding for the UK's 5G airwaves
Alys Key
| Staff
Comcast takes on Rupert Murdoch with a £22.1bn bid for Sky
Courtney Goldsmith
| Staff
BT investors give regulator reforms the thumbs up
Oliver Gill
