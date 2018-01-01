Pharmaceuticals

Business
UK offers "limited" biotech opportunities, life sciences debt investor says
Courtney Goldsmith
| Staff
Investors eye a turnaround at AstraZeneca following progress on new drugs
Courtney Goldsmith
Is the increase in ‘super strength skunk’ a reason to legalise cannabis?
Peter Reynolds
| Contributor
Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?
Shares in this Oxford biotech firm have shot up: Here's why
Lynsey Barber
| Staff
GSK has filed a lawsuit over alleged patent infringement of its HIV drug
Courtney Goldsmith
| Staff
Tech giants in healthcare are driving a 'perfect storm' of healthtech deals
Lucy White
GSK's shares rise on higher profits and sales, but Advair threat remains
Courtney Goldsmith
UK healthcare set for consolidation as private equity interest is piqued
Lucy White
| Staff
Fall in product sales knocks AstraZeneca's 2017 revenues
Helen Cahill
| Staff
Biotech M&A heats up as Sanofi buys Ablynx for €3.9bn
Courtney Goldsmith
| Staff
City investors are poised to miss out on the UK’s biotech boom - here's why
Courtney Goldsmith
| Staff
