All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Showing data for 2018-03-12.
Price: 7224.51 Day change: +0.30%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 7224.51 5 day change:
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 7224.51 6 month change:
The FTSE 100 Index (UKX) is a market-capitalisation weighted index of the 100 blue chip companies listed on London Stock Exchange which are most highly capitalised and pass screening for size and liquidity. Promotions and demotions from this index occur quarterly in March, June, September and December. Although, the index consists of 100 companies, there are 101 listings, as Royal Dutch Shell has both A and B class shares listed.