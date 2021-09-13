FTSE 100 climbs higher as EasyJet nosedives

London’s FTSE 100 index climbed by 0.4 per cent today, opening 31 points higher than the previous close at 7,060.39, with financial stocks amplifying gains.

Banks jumped by 1.3 per cent on average providing the biggest boost to the index. Barclays PLC climbed 1.5 per cent, Lloyd’s Banking Group is up 1.4 per cent, and Standard Chartered has been lifted by 1.4 per cent.

Royal Mail led the FTSE 100 pack with share prices jumping by 2.6 per cent.

At the other end of the spectrum, Associated British Foods shed 3.4 per cent. The drop comes after ABF owned Primark announced lower than expected sales over the past year with Covid-19 continuing to curb footfall.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index also rose by 0.4 per cent, inching up by 86 points to 23,819.91.

Transport providers Trainline PLC and FirstGroup, a bus service, led the way with gains of 2.5 per cent and three per cent respectively.

In the aviation industry, where travel restriction continue to bite, EasyJet was sent into a tailspin with shares down 15.3 per cent. On Friday UBS warned that the budget airline’s recovery is likely to lag behind its competitors.

Markets abroad

Across the pond, key market benchmarks in the US were down this morning. Dow Jones fell 0.78 per cent while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 dropped 0.77 per cent.

Contracting markets follows news that the Democrats plan to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21% as part of sweeping plans to increase taxation of the wealthy.

