London markets dragged down by tax hikes as City mulls impact on portfolios

The wave of tax hikes launched by prime minister Boris Johnson yesterday weighed on London markets this morning as investors mulled the implications of higher dividend taxes on their portfolios.

The capital’s premier index dropped 0.72 per cent to 7,097.88 points in the first hour of trading, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.52 per cent to 23,971.92 points.

Markets were spooked by prime minister Boris Johnson launching a 1.25 percentage points hike to dividend taxes yesterday in a bid to raise funds to clear the swelling backlog of NHS work and fix England’s ailing social care system.

There are concerns the hike will make it relatively less attractive to hold shares in UK listed companies. The increase will also hit entrepreneurial activity in the UK due to it becoming more costly for small business owners and company directors to pay themselves through dividends.

Moira O’Neil, head of personal finance at Interactive Investor, said: “Targeting dividends is a kick in the teeth for people who are prudently investing for the long term in companies that reward shareholders with regular payments.”

AIM shares dipped 0.34 per cent to 1,303.08 during opening exchanges.

Winners and losers

Gains were tempered on the blue-chip index this morning, although engineer Smiths Group was a outlier, shooting up over four per cent to 1,480.50p.

Industrials offset some of the losses on the FTSE 100 this morning, with the likes of miners Polymetal and Antofagasta up 0.31 per cent and 0.04 per cent respectively.

Just seven stocks on the FTSE registered gains this morning.

Sharp losses among housebuilders dragged the capital’s premier index down after data published by Zoolpa this morning showed London rents are plummeting.

Taylor Whimpey, Persimmon and Barratt Developments were all down two per cent or more after just an hour of trading.

The dividend hike weighed on investment platforms listed on the mid-cap FTSE 250 index. CMC Markets lost 3.20 per cent and AJ Bell was down 0.52 per cent.

More to follow.