Standard Chartered (STAN)

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 778.90p Today's change: +0.09%

Price: 778.90p 5 day change: -0.36%

Price: 778.90p 6 month change: +2.92%

Contact details

Address: 1 Basinghall Avenue, London, United kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7885 8888
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7885 9999
Website: www.standardchartered.com

Company information

Operating in the banking industry for over 150 years, Standard Chartered derives most of its profits from Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Standard Chartered resumes its dividend as profits jump

Standard Chartered has resumed its dividend payout after the bank posted a six-fold rise in profit for 2017. [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
897
Standard Chartered agrees billion-pound fund for Belt and Road

Standard Chartered has signed an agreement with China Development Bank for the Chinese state-backed lender to [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
17
Views
712
Standard Chartered has launched a dedicated fintech investment unit

Standard Chartered is the latest bank to double down on fintech, setting up a dedicated unit for putting cash in [...]

17 January 2018
Shares
15
Views
350
Guy Hands dilutes ownership at Terra Firma bringing in new senior partner

Guy Hands, the private equity personality and founder of Terra Firma, has diluted ownership in his firm by taking [...]

9 January 2018
Views
1,085
Finally, all banks pass the stress tests: is now the time to invest?

Imagine you emerged blinking from your bunker in the wake of this: [...]

8 December 2017
Shares
8
Views
374
City banks failing in fight against climate change, says new research

The UK's major banks are failing to take action over climate change, as three City institutions have come in the [...]

7 December 2017
Shares
31
Views
406
Bank of England stress tests: This is how the lenders reacted

The Bank of England unveiled the results of its latest round of stress tests today, and presented a fairly upbeat [...]

28 November 2017
Shares
13
Views
878
Royal Bank of Scotland stress test results in focus for chancellor

Treasury officials will be hoping for a clean bill of health from Bank of England (BoE) stress tests on Royal [...]

26 November 2017
Shares
17
Views
957
EY ousts KPMG to win Standard Chartered audit

EY has won the audit of Standard Chartered, ousting KPMG after a competitive tendering process. [...]

9 November 2017
Views
467
A brave new banking world: How computer science shaped this company

When I spot Anne Boden across the coffee shop, she beams at me. [...]

8 November 2017
Shares
114
Views
771
Standard Chartered shares tumble despite better than expected profit

Shares in Standard Chartered dropped more than six per cent today despite the lender posting better than expected [...]

1 November 2017
Shares
9
Views
537
Standard Chartered in top brass shake up

Standard Chartered today unveiled sweeping changes to its senior management team, with the lender's top China [...]

31 October 2017
Shares
11
Views
462
Treasury refers HSBC, Standard Chartered to SFO and FCA over money laundering claims

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Serious Fraud Office (SFO) have been asked to investigate whether banks [...]

19 October 2017
Shares
24
Views
1,470
Standard Chartered appoints two private bank bosses as part of hiring spree

Standard Chartered today announced two senior hires as part of an expansion in its private bank. [...]

19 September 2017
Shares
11
Views
916
City Moves for 16 August 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover property, energy trading and digital marketing technology. Take a look at these movers [...]

16 August 2017
Shares
12
Views
278

Content tagged with "Standard Chartered"