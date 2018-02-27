All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 778.90p Today's change: +0.09%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 778.90p 5 day change: -0.36%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 778.90p 6 month change: +2.92%
Address: 1 Basinghall Avenue, London, United kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7885 8888
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7885 9999
Website: www.standardchartered.com
Operating in the banking industry for over 150 years, Standard Chartered derives most of its profits from Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Standard Chartered has resumed its dividend payout after the bank posted a six-fold rise in profit for 2017. [...]
Standard Chartered has signed an agreement with China Development Bank for the Chinese state-backed lender to [...]
Standard Chartered is the latest bank to double down on fintech, setting up a dedicated unit for putting cash in [...]
Guy Hands, the private equity personality and founder of Terra Firma, has diluted ownership in his firm by taking [...]
Imagine you emerged blinking from your bunker in the wake of this: [...]
The UK's major banks are failing to take action over climate change, as three City institutions have come in the [...]
The Bank of England unveiled the results of its latest round of stress tests today, and presented a fairly upbeat [...]
Treasury officials will be hoping for a clean bill of health from Bank of England (BoE) stress tests on Royal [...]
EY has won the audit of Standard Chartered, ousting KPMG after a competitive tendering process. [...]
When I spot Anne Boden across the coffee shop, she beams at me. [...]
Shares in Standard Chartered dropped more than six per cent today despite the lender posting better than expected [...]
Standard Chartered today unveiled sweeping changes to its senior management team, with the lender's top China [...]
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Serious Fraud Office (SFO) have been asked to investigate whether banks [...]
Standard Chartered today announced two senior hires as part of an expansion in its private bank. [...]
Today's City Moves cover property, energy trading and digital marketing technology. Take a look at these movers [...]
Content tagged with "Standard Chartered"