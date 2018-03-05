Santander

From London to Madrid, the City’s success can be felt across Europe

Today marks the start of a visit to continental Europe – to Spain and Portugal – where I have numerous meetings [...]

5 March 2018
Lord Cromwell to oversee RBS's £800m handout to rivals

Crossbench peer Lord Cromwell is set to oversee Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)’s handout of funds to rivals. [...]

26 February 2018
HSBC takes $188m hit from Carillion and Steinhoff write-downs

HSBC has been forced to take a $188m (£135m) hit from the fallout of collapsed contractor Carillion and troubled [...]

20 February 2018
Santander UK arm sees impairments triple after Carillion collapse

Losses from the collapse of Carillion dented profits at Santander’s UK arm, as profits rose across its global [...]

31 January 2018
PM urges bank bosses to remind Europe why City works for them

The Prime Minister has urged City bosses to emphasise "the benefits for Europe as a whole of the UK’s financial [...]

11 January 2018
Santander partners with China's biggest retailer JD.com

Santander UK is partnering with China's biggest retailer, JD.com, to allow its business customers to launch products [...]

8 January 2018
City Moves for 3 January 2018 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover real estate, banking, corporate broking and healthcare. Take a look at these movers and [...]

3 January 2018
Tempcover set for growth after bosses lead a £13.3m management buyout

The UK’s largest provider of pay-as-you-go motor insurance, Tempcover, has been bought out by its bosses for [...]

2 January 2018
Christmas comes early for Boris bikes as they smash annual hire record

London’s Santander Cycles, more commonly known to most in the city as Boris bikes, will pedal into the new [...]

22 December 2017
Five UK banks given Open Banking deadline extension by CMA

Five UK banks have been given more time by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to comply with Open Banking [...]

19 December 2017
Exclusive: Labour to meet Morgan Stanley after Corbyn's "threat" tweet

Labour is seeking an audience with banking giant Morgan Stanley less than a fortnight after leader Jeremy Corbyn [...]

13 December 2017
Bagpuss owner gets multi-million pound backing

A children's TV company that has revived seventies favourites Bagpuss and the Clangers today secured a multi-million [...]

7 December 2017
TSB boss voices concerns over Santander inclusion on RBS competition fund

The boss of high street bank TSB today criticised the possible inclusion of banking giant Santander in a scheme [...]

30 November 2017
Royal Bank of Scotland stress test results in focus for chancellor

Treasury officials will be hoping for a clean bill of health from Bank of England (BoE) stress tests on Royal [...]

26 November 2017
Banks and startups must collaborate on fintech for UK to remain top

The biggest banks and smallest startups must work together to keep the UK ahead when it comes to its world leading [...]

20 November 2017
Route planning apps to include bike-sharing option for the first time

Bike-sharing is set to be an integrated part of travelling around the world's major cities with the launch of [...]

9 November 2017
British banks to rake in £270m profit boost from Bank of England rate hike

The Bank of England’s widely anticipated interest rate rise will increase the profitability of the UK’s biggest [...]

2 November 2017
Investors dump Catalonian bank shares as independence resolution debated

Investors fled Catalonian bank stocks as separatist parties in the region's parliament tabled a resolution calling [...]

27 October 2017
On your bike - the best cycling apps

Ever since Bradley Wiggins kick started the UK's dominance of professional cycling in 2012, the sport has seen [...]

12 September 2017
Banco Popular bondholders hit out at Spanish regulator in fresh legal bid

Banco Popular bondholders have filed legal action against the Spanish banking regulator that signed off the beleaguered [...]

7 September 2017
Forget the Tube – why you should be buying homes near cycle lanes and piers

If you’ve started travelling to work by bike or by boat, you’re one of a growing throng of commuters abandoning [...]

29 August 2017
Could Banco Popular's fire sale to Santander be reversed?

Banco Popular bondholders today launched legal action to overturn decisions made by European authorities that [...]

17 August 2017
Despite Brexit: Moody's lifts the ratings on UK banks

Moody's has raised the outlook of several British banks and building societies, with the ratings agency saying [...]

2 August 2017
Can Super Mario Draghi's run continue?

The European Central Bank is ready to do “whatever it takes” to preserve the euro. [...]

1 August 2017
Santander UK in "good position" for Brexit: "We don't have to do anything"

Banking giant Santander is in a “good position” to deal with Brexit and will not need to move any of its operations, [...]

28 July 2017
UBS, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Santander results in brief

As Barclays reported a loss of £1.2bn, some of its big European peers beat expectations with their second quarter [...]

28 July 2017
Nurturing Britain’s unique relationship with Spain

Last week I had the pleasure of hosting His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia at Guildhall. [...]

17 July 2017
Boris bikes are coming to Brixton later this year

Good news for cycling fans in south London as Boris bikes are coming to Brixton later this year.  [...]

7 July 2017
Banco Popular to ditch €30bn of toxic assets

Spanish lender Banco Popular has revealed plans to offload around €30bn (£26bn) of toxic assets as it seeks [...]

1 July 2017
Banco not so Popular among bondholders: Legal action explored

A group of Banco Popular bondholders is exploring taking legal action over the fate of the Spanish lender. [...]

30 June 2017
