Should the government block the Melrose takeover bid for UK engineering giant GKN? [...]
Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover and chocolate giant Cadbury were today forced to stop production at their separate [...]
After much anticipation, Jaguar has unveiled the I-Pace, its first all-electric vehicle which it hopes will kill [...]
Jaguar Land Rover is to slash production amid Brexit fears and a government crackdown on diesel cars. [...]
The UK's biggest car maker has backed a startup that is working on driverless car technology. [...]
Jaguar Land Rover has roared to a new record, posting its best ever full-year global sales of 621,109 vehicles, [...]
Jaguar Land Rover's first British in-city road trials for driverless cars are getting underway, and they're taking [...]
Chemicals giant Ineos, Britain's biggest privately-owned company, today confirmed a deal to buy continental [...]
Jaguar Land Rover will continue to churn out more models after reporting surging pre-tax profits for the second [...]
Jaguar Land Rover's customisation arm may be used to create bullet-proof, diamond-encrusted SUVs for billionaires [...]
Land Rover has unveiled its first plug-in hybrid since Jaguar Land Rover announced that from 2020, all new Jaguar [...]
The future of a UK Ford plant has been thrown into further doubt after Jaguar Land Rover cancelled a contract [...]
Feast your eyes on this, for it's one of the most coveted vehicles in the car collector world. [...]
With the Brexit negotiations underway, the anxiety surrounding them was always going to cascade from the political [...]
Jaguar Land Rover is really getting into this electric lark. [...]
It has all the familiar curves, but there's one crucial difference: yes, Jaguar has unveiled an electric version [...]
Jaguar Land Rover chief executive Ralf Speth pocketed pay totalling £5.3m in the last year. [...]
The Great British Public has spoken: the Jaguar E-Type has officially been voted the greatest homegrown car ever [...]
Jaguar has unveiled its fastest XJ saloon to date, the new XJR575, which takes 44 seconds to go from 0mph to 186mph. [...]
Jaguar has unveiled its mid-sized SUV in all its glory. [...]
Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled what it's billing as its most powerful and "extreme performance" road car ever, [...]
Jaguar's at it again. [...]
