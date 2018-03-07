Jaguar Land Rover

DEBATE: Should the government block the Melrose takeover bid for GKN?

Should the government block the Melrose takeover bid for UK engineering giant GKN? [...]

7 March 2018
Jaguar Land Rover and Cadbury production stopped by water shortage

Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover and chocolate giant Cadbury were today forced to stop production at their separate [...]

5 March 2018
Jaguar has unveiled the I-Pace: Its secret weapon in the war against Tesla

After much anticipation, Jaguar has unveiled the I-Pace, its first all-electric vehicle which it hopes will kill [...]

2 March 2018
Jaguar Land Rover slashes UK production amid Brexit fears

Jaguar Land Rover is to slash production amid Brexit fears and a government crackdown on diesel cars. [...]

22 January 2018
Jaguar Land Rover has plunged $3m into a driverless taxi startup

The UK's biggest car maker has backed a startup that is working on driverless car technology.  [...]

11 January 2018
Jaguar Land Rover revs to record sales in 2017

Jaguar Land Rover has roared to a new record, posting its best ever full-year global sales of 621,109 vehicles, [...]

8 January 2018
Jaguar Land Rover goes driverless: Tests begin on British roads

Jaguar Land Rover's first British in-city road trials for driverless cars are getting underway, and they're taking [...]

17 November 2017
UK's biggest private company buys mainland Europe's oldest football club

Chemicals giant Ineos, Britain's biggest privately-owned company, today confirmed a deal to buy continental [...]

13 November 2017
Jaguar Land Rover drives up rollout of models as profits race higher

Jaguar Land Rover will continue to churn out more models after reporting surging pre-tax profits for the second [...]

9 November 2017
Land Rover has created an SUV containing a kitchen. Why? Because it can.

Jaguar Land Rover's customisation arm may be used to create bullet-proof, diamond-encrusted SUVs for billionaires [...]

5 October 2017
The Range Rover Sport has been given a hybrid revamp

Land Rover has unveiled its first plug-in hybrid since Jaguar Land Rover announced that from 2020, all new Jaguar [...]

4 October 2017
Future of jobs at Ford UK plant thrown into doubt as JLR ends contract

The future of a UK Ford plant has been thrown into further doubt after Jaguar Land Rover cancelled a contract [...]

28 September 2017
This £4.7m Jaguar D-Type is going to public auction

Feast your eyes on this, for it's one of the most coveted vehicles in the car collector world. [...]

19 September 2017
Britain's got talent, so let's exploit it

With the Brexit negotiations underway, the anxiety surrounding them was always going to cascade from the political [...]

18 September 2017
Here's a look at Jaguar's racing version of its electric car

Jaguar Land Rover is really getting into this electric lark. [...]

12 September 2017
Electric dreams: Jaguar has revealed an electric E-Type and it's gorgeous

It has all the familiar curves, but there's one crucial difference: yes, Jaguar has unveiled an electric version [...]

7 September 2017
Jaguar Land Rover boss pockets £5.3m pay day

Jaguar Land Rover chief executive Ralf Speth pocketed pay totalling £5.3m in the last year. [...]

6 August 2017
Is the Jaguar F-Type SVR worth its six-figure price tag?

The Great British Public has spoken: the Jaguar E-Type has officially been voted the greatest homegrown car ever [...]

24 July 2017
Check out Jaguar's new XJR575 saloon, with a top speed of 186mph

Jaguar has unveiled its fastest XJ saloon to date, the new XJR575, which takes 44 seconds to go from 0mph to 186mph. [...]

24 July 2017
Revealed: Jaguar's new SUV E-Pace - which isn't being built in the UK

Jaguar has unveiled its mid-sized SUV in all its glory. [...]

13 July 2017
Revealed: Jaguar's most powerful road car to date

Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled what it's billing as its most powerful and "extreme performance" road car ever, [...]

28 June 2017
Jaguar has teased its new £28,500 E-Pace SUV for the first time

Jaguar's at it again. [...]

21 June 2017
