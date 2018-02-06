All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 645.00p Today's change: +0.12%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 645.00p 5 day change: +0.62%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 645.00p 6 month change: +13.06%
Address: 2 Gresham Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 20 7597 4000
Fax: +44 20 7597 4491
Website: www.investec.com
Investec is an international, specialist banking group, providing its client base with a range of financial products and services, including investment banking, treasury and specialised finance, private client activities and asset management. The company operates principally in the UK and South Africa.
South African bank Investec, which has a weighty presence in the City, has become the latest institution to appoint [...]
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has sold the offshore operations of its asset finance lender Lombard to Investec [...]
European private equity activity saw a rebound this year, thanks to a bull-run in the UK where the value of buyout [...]
Investec has warned its exposure to troubled South African retail giant Steinhoff could knock as much as three [...]
The brokers at JP Morgan Cazenove will be entering the festive season safe in the knowledge that their firm is [...]
Financial services firm Investec reported increased profits today as funds under management rose, in spite of [...]
Bell Pottinger is facing an exodus of clients as companies seek to distance themselves from the disgraced PR [...]
Anglo-South African financial services group Investec is committed to the UK despite uncertainty around Brexit, [...]
DEBENHAMS CEO Sergio Bucher is expected to announce an overhaul of the chain's 165 stores this week, in line with [...]
Investec has put forward £47.6m of funding towards a student accommodation scheme in east London. [...]
Today's City Moves cover property, specialist banking, property tech and security. Take a look at these movers [...]
Today's City Moves cover chartered financial planning, language consulting and global investing. Take a look at [...]
Property tycoon Nick Candy told a High Court judge this morning that he has been “misportrayed” in the £132m [...]
It's FTSE 100 reshuffle time again next week - and research suggests Dixons Carphone, EasyJet, Capita and Intu [...]
With Marine Le Pen’s hard-right Front National leading the polls just over two months away from France’s presidential [...]
Content tagged with "Investec"