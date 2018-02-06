Investec (INVP)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 645.00p Today's change: +0.12%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 645.00p 5 day change: +0.62%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 645.00p 6 month change: +13.06%

Contact details

Address: 2 Gresham Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 20 7597 4000
Fax: +44 20 7597 4491
Website: www.investec.com

Company information

Investec is an international, specialist banking group, providing its client base with a range of financial products and services, including investment banking, treasury and specialised finance, private client activities and asset management. The company operates principally in the UK and South Africa.

Investec has appointed two co-CEOs to take over from top management

Investec has appointed two co-CEOs to take over from top management

South African bank Investec, which has a weighty presence in the City, has become the latest institution to appoint [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
350
RBS nets £150m in sale of Lombard unit to Investec and Shawbrook

RBS nets £150m in sale of Lombard unit to Investec and Shawbrook

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has sold the offshore operations of its asset finance lender Lombard to Investec [...]

3 January 2018
Shares
57
Views
1,525
The UK drove a recovery in European private equity activity this year

The UK drove a recovery in European private equity activity this year

European private equity activity saw a rebound this year, thanks to a bull-run in the UK where the value of buyout [...]

13 December 2017
Shares
23
Views
546
Investec has warned exposure to troubled Steinhoff could hit profits

Investec has warned exposure to troubled Steinhoff could hit profits

Investec has warned its exposure to troubled South African retail giant Steinhoff could knock as much as three [...]

11 December 2017
Shares
4
Views
1,258
JP Morgan Cazenove widens its lead as top FTSE 100 stockbroker

JP Morgan Cazenove widens its lead as top FTSE 100 stockbroker

The brokers at JP Morgan Cazenove will be entering the festive season safe in the knowledge that their firm is [...]

4 December 2017
Shares
63
Views
717
Investec profits up despite political clouds in the UK and South Africa

Investec profits up despite political clouds in the UK and South Africa

Financial services firm Investec reported increased profits today as funds under management rose, in spite of [...]

16 November 2017
Shares
8
Views
333
Bell Pottinger client exodus: Companies distance themselves from PR firm

Bell Pottinger client exodus: Companies distance themselves from PR firm

Bell Pottinger is facing an exodus of clients as companies seek to distance themselves from the disgraced PR [...]

5 September 2017
Shares
74
Views
2,226
Investec commits to UK after Brexit vote

Investec commits to UK after Brexit vote

Anglo-South African financial services group Investec is committed to the UK despite uncertainty around Brexit, [...]

18 May 2017
Shares
40
Views
1,275
Debenhams is gearing up to improve its leisure offering

Debenhams is gearing up to improve its leisure offering

DEBENHAMS CEO Sergio Bucher is expected to announce an overhaul of the chain's 165 stores this week, in line with [...]

17 April 2017
Shares
5
Views
368
Investec provides £47m for student accommodation in east London

Investec provides £47m for student accommodation in east London

Investec has put forward £47.6m of funding towards a student accommodation scheme in east London. [...]

6 April 2017
Shares
5
Views
389
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover property, specialist banking, property tech and security. Take a look at these movers [...]

4 April 2017
Shares
40
Views
430
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover chartered financial planning, language consulting and global investing. Take a look at [...]

30 March 2017
Shares
10
Views
381
"There's a rat in the room": Nick Candy testifies in £132m extortion trial

"There's a rat in the room": Nick Candy testifies in £132m extortion trial

Property tycoon Nick Candy told a High Court judge this morning that he has been “misportrayed” in the £132m [...]

10 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
874
FTSE 100 reshuffle: Dixons and EasyJet are in the relegation zone

FTSE 100 reshuffle: Dixons and EasyJet are in the relegation zone

It's FTSE 100 reshuffle time again next week - and research suggests Dixons Carphone, EasyJet, Capita and Intu [...]

24 February 2017
Shares
2
Views
1,189
French Revolution - Will Le Pen give Europe its next political shock?

French Revolution - Will Le Pen give Europe its next political shock?

With Marine Le Pen’s hard-right Front National leading the polls just over two months away from France’s presidential [...]

19 February 2017
Shares
9
Views
1,187

Content tagged with "Investec"