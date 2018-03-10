Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs boss says retirement report like "listening to own eulogy"

The chief executive of Goldman Sachs has said reading a report forecasting his imminent retirement plans was like [...]

10 March 2018
Goldman Sachs City staff told of impending Frankfurt move

Investment bank Goldman Sachs has warned more than a dozen City trading and sales staff that they should be prepared [...]

7 March 2018
Goldman Sachs hits out at Trump's "draconian" metals tariffs

Goldman Sachs has blasted Donald Trump's plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium, saying the "draconian" [...]

6 March 2018
Equitable Life policyholders could be in for pay day

Equitable Life is set to offer policyholders millions as part of a plan to restructure and sell the 256-year old [...]

4 March 2018
Guy Hands set to battle with buyout behemoths for Network Rail properties

Guy Hands, one of the UK's most well-known buyout firm bosses, is set to make a £1bn swoop for Network Rail's [...]

1 March 2018
Goldman Sachs mulling sale and leaseback of new London headquarters

Goldman Sachs is considering selling its massive new headquarters in London and leasing it back. [...]

26 February 2018
Goldman hit by multi-million pound Standard shun

Investment banking behemoth Goldman Sachs has missed out on a multi-million pound payday after being spurned by [...]

26 February 2018
Wall Street's identity crisis - bull or bear?

US equities markets may have been closed on Monday for President’s Day, but that didn’t stop two of Wall [...]

21 February 2018
This company's shares are soaring after nabbing Goldman Sachs as broker

The weight of investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is a force to be reckoned with, and Learning Technologies [...]

16 February 2018
Treasury Select Committee raises red flag over Women in Finance Charter

Invesco Perpetual, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS are among more than 30 finance groups to have been quizzed [...]

15 February 2018
A former Goldman Sachs banker has been appointed the board of UK Sport

The government has appointed London 2012 hockey bronze medallist Anne Panter to the board of UK Sport. [...]

13 February 2018
Wall Street may be calming down after its month long rally

Wall Street’s bull run had been due a reality check for weeks. Yet when it eventually came, the only surprise [...]

1 February 2018
Goldman Sachs CEO: Our Brexit plans will soon reach the point of no return

Goldman Sachs' outspoken chief executive has warned the lender's preparations for Brexit will soon reach a point [...]

25 January 2018
A rare moment of Brexit brightness from the Great Remainer

The man who first coined the term BRICs - the economics sage Jim O’Neill - has just passed a surprisingly upbeat [...]

23 January 2018
Goldman leads $38m funding round into Visible Alpha to help battle Mifid II

A startup which aims to help analysts and fund managers cope with dreaded regulatory changes has grabbed $38m (£27m) of [...]

18 January 2018
