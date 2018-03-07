All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1238.50p Today's change: +2.44%
Price: 1238.50p 5 day change: +2.48%
Price: 1238.50p 6 month change: -18.14%
Address: 28 Gresvenor Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 207 399 2470
Fax:
Website: www.fresnilloplc.com
Fresnillo is the world's largest primary producer of silver and Mexico's second largest gold producer. It became the first Mexican company to have its primary listing in London when it floated here in May 2008. The group has three producing mines, all in Mexico.
US stocks started the day on the back foot as fears of a looming trade war grew. [...]
Fresnillo celebrated another year of record silver production, sending shares up nearly two per cent. [...]
London-listed gold miners shot up after gold hit an 11-month high today, as investors flocked to safe haven assets [...]
Mining shares swelled today after fresh data showed the Chinese economy grew faster than expected in the second [...]
The FTSE 100 fell back later today after hitting all-time high in early trading. [...]
A downgrade on China’s sovereign debt from an influential ratings agency weighed on the FTSE 100 in Wednesday [...]
Fresnillo's shares fell more than two per cent after it said gold output slowed in its first quarter production [...]
Gold miners are leading the FTSE 100 index today as share prices rise while the price of the metal increases on [...]
The FTSE 100 closed at a new record high of 7,415.95 as Anglo American shares surged and markets breathed a sigh [...]
Global commodities are taking a battering this week. After oil prices fell below the critical $50 a barrel point yesterday, [...]
Fresnillo's shares edged down today after the world's biggest silver producer posted a more than six-fold increase [...]
Precious metals miner Fresnillo reported record-breaking annual gold and silver production in its fourth quarter [...]
The FTSE 100 just about managed to close above yesterday's all-time high flat on a day of thin trading. [...]
Shares in FTSE 100 gold miners were battered this morning as prices of the yellow stuff fell to a 10-month low. [...]
Sometimes, reading through the London Stock Exchange’s RNS feed, it feels as though certain companies just don’t [...]
