Fresnillo (FRES)

Share price graph

Price: 1238.50p Today's change: +2.44%

Price: 1238.50p 5 day change: +2.48%

Price: 1238.50p 6 month change: -18.14%

Contact details

Address: 28 Gresvenor Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 207 399 2470
Fax:
Website: www.fresnilloplc.com

Company information

Fresnillo is the world's largest primary producer of silver and Mexico's second largest gold producer. It became the first Mexican company to have its primary listing in London when it floated here in May 2008. The group has three producing mines, all in Mexico.

