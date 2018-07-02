City Moves – Monday 2 July. Who's moving jobs at Kensington Mortgages, Lockton and Brilliant Basics

Josh Martin

Kensington Mortgages

Kensington Mortgages hired Sharon Cochrane for the role of account development manager for Scotland, following Kensington’s full market launch earlier this year. Sharon will be responsible for new business growth and relationship management.

Sharon brings over 19 years’ worth of experience in financial services to the role –15 of which were spent as a business development manager and four as a mortgage adviser. Prior to joining Kensington Mortgages, Sharon was a business development manager at Accord, the intermediary arm of Yorkshire Building Society, for 12 years.

Sharon initially covered Glasgow before moving to a key account role covering the whole of Scotland. Before this, Sharon worked with the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Group for seven years, firstly as a mortgage adviser before moving to NatWest as a business development for Edinburgh between 2003 and 2006.

Steve Griffiths, sales and distribution director, Kensington Mortgages said: “Sharon brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge of the Scottish market and we’re delighted to have her join the team. Sharon will be pivotal in supporting our continued growth plans, following our successful full market launch in March”.

Lockton

Lockton, the world’s largest privately held, independent insurance broker, is bolstering its marine and energy reinsurance proposition with the appointment of Jerry Ridge as global head of marine and energy reinsurance. Ridge joins Lockton from Willis Re where he was chairman of Global Specialty.

Prior to this he held previous positions as co-CEO of Willis Re Speciality and managing director of Willis Re Global Marine and Energy. Bringing 37 years of experience in the reinsurance industry, Ridge will head up Lockton’s rapidly growing international Marine and Energy Reinsurance business group.

Ridge will be joined by Jennifer Jones from Willis Re, where she was executive director.

Brilliant Basics

Brilliant Basics, a customer-centric digital transformation studio, has made Ines Feldman-Pach its general manager DACH, to lead its new Berlin studio starting with immediate effect.

This comes as part of its on-going, combined expansion journey with Infosys who acquired the business in 2017. Ines has been tasked with establishing Brilliant Basics across the region and continuing its business growth in collaboration with Infosys’ regional leadership.

Boasting over 20 years’ experience in building brands, she has worked for agencies including I-D Media London and Syzygy. Feldman-Pach has also worked for a plethora of agencies in Berlin where she worked on brands such as BMW, HP Enterprise and Siemens.

