Rebecca Smith

The government has issued a health warning off the back of heatwave temperatures across the country, warning people to look out for others most at risk in the summer sun.

The Met Office said temperatures will be in the low thirties over the next couple of days, and spots across the UK are feeling the heat. It has said there is a chance that the all-time June records set in Northern Ireland and Scotland - of 30.8 degrees Celsius and 32.2 degrees - could be topped.

With temperatures into the low thirties over the next couple of days 🌡️, there is a chance we could beat Northern Ireland's all time record of 30.8 °C and Scotland's June record of 32.2 °C ☀️ #heatwave pic.twitter.com/VxAUYOC0Pg — Met Office (@metoffice) June 26, 2018

Read more: Network Rail calls out extreme weather teams as rail services feel the heat

Temperatures in the capital are expected to hover around 25-29 degrees over the next few days, with the Met Office saying it will be dry, sunny, and very warm.

Public Health England has warned today that when temperatures reach the levels recorded in many parts of the country some people can struggle to cope.

It said the over-65s, young children, and those with heart and lung conditions, can find normal activities a strain when temperatures get high.

Dr Thomas Waite of PHE said:

We know that when weather like this hits, many people will head outdoors and make the most of the sunshine – but for others, temperatures like these, over more than a day or two, can be really uncomfortable and pose a significant risk to health. This is because their bodies may struggle to adapt to working harder, as all our bodies do when the weather gets this hot, and they can become ill.

The Met Office has issued a level two alert on its heat-health watch, signalling there is a high chance of heatwave conditions over the next few days.

Public Health England tips for coping with the hot weather Avoid the sun during the hottest parts of the day (11am to 3pm), carry water with you when travelling and if going out to large events e.g. watching the football this week

Think about how to keep homes cool as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat of the day. Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat, if you have to go out in the heat

Read more: Employers told to give staff breaks and offer sunscreen as hot weather hits