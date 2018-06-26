The government has issued a health warning off the back of heatwave temperatures across the country, warning people to look out for others most at risk in the summer sun.
The Met Office said temperatures will be in the low thirties over the next couple of days, and spots across the UK are feeling the heat. It has said there is a chance that the all-time June records set in Northern Ireland and Scotland - of 30.8 degrees Celsius and 32.2 degrees - could be topped.
With temperatures into the low thirties over the next couple of days 🌡️, there is a chance we could beat Northern Ireland's all time record of 30.8 °C and Scotland's June record of 32.2 °C ☀️ #heatwave pic.twitter.com/VxAUYOC0Pg— Met Office (@metoffice) June 26, 2018
Temperatures in the capital are expected to hover around 25-29 degrees over the next few days, with the Met Office saying it will be dry, sunny, and very warm.
Public Health England has warned today that when temperatures reach the levels recorded in many parts of the country some people can struggle to cope.
It said the over-65s, young children, and those with heart and lung conditions, can find normal activities a strain when temperatures get high.
Dr Thomas Waite of PHE said:
We know that when weather like this hits, many people will head outdoors and make the most of the sunshine – but for others, temperatures like these, over more than a day or two, can be really uncomfortable and pose a significant risk to health.
This is because their bodies may struggle to adapt to working harder, as all our bodies do when the weather gets this hot, and they can become ill.
The Met Office has issued a level two alert on its heat-health watch, signalling there is a high chance of heatwave conditions over the next few days.
